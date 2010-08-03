Indonesian Movies (Internationally released)

Lets talk about Indonesian movie that is released internationally and you can buy online or found on Netflix.
I start it with Merantau that was released in 2009 and show incredible fighting scene. The movie talks about a young man from West Sumatra who leave his village and went to big city for working. He has Indonesian martial art skills which is silat and later use the skill to solve problem while in the city. I have watched the movie and I think it is a good movie and worth watching. This is the first debut of Iko Uwais who is later famous due to The Raid movies.
