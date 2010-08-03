What's new

Indonesian Movies (Internationally released)

Lets talk about Indonesian movie that is released internationally and you can buy online or found on Netflix.

I start it with Merantau that was released in 2009 and show incredible fighting scene. The movie talks about a young man from West Sumatra who leave his village and went to big city for working. He has Indonesian martial art skills which is silat and later use the skill to solve problem while in the city. I have watched the movie and I think it is a good movie and worth watching. This is the first debut of Iko Uwais who is later famous due to The Raid movies.

 
IS THE MOVIE PASKAL ALSO INDONESIAN .WATCHED IT ON NETFLIX AWESOME
 
No, that movie is Malaysian. I just watch on the trailer and it looks a good movie. That movie is inspired by a true story from their special force experience.

Paskal

 
YUP THANKS
 
I think this Indonesian horor movie is quite scary. I am a fan of horor movie and so far not easily afraid watching any horor movie, for example I still feel comfortable watching the nun movie or the conjuring. The best horor movie I have watched so far is the ring (hollywood version). This is Indonesian horor movie that is also released world wide (you can see in many cinema during the international release including USA, Germany, Japan) with title pengabdi setan or satan slave (international version).

I watched on computer and I must stop in the middle of the movie because feel freak out :ashamed: And continue watching until finished at the next day. The movie use 1980 setting since the original version is made in that period.

Pengabdi setan (satan slave) 2017


@jamahir @Dubious @HRK Do you guys like watching horor movie ?
 
So far Indonesian movies that can sell world wide are action and horror movies. Our romantic movie is only for domestic consumption and the further it can get only reach Malaysia and Singapore cinema like happen with Ada apa dengan Cinta movie. Indian movie on the other hand is good at romantic one.
 
One of the best Hindi ( Indian ) films in the last 15 years is "Rocket Singh : Salesman of the year". It is about a young man who joins a computer sales and service company and is angered by the ruthless nature of the corporate world. He then starts a company where the workers are equal partners.

I recommend this film to any person who doesn't like the "dog eat dog" nature of the current corporate world and to anyone who wants to start a company of their own.
 
Look like a good movie, I have read the plot, too bad not having one with English subtitle. I hope I can watch it in HBO channel some day. Ya I also hate kick back, that is bad habit within the society that make many Muslim entrepreneur lost their competitiveness in the market, particularly in B2B business.

This is the most famous Indian movie in Indonesia.


And The most famous romantic Indonesian movie, this is the sequel, the first movie was made 14 years ago with the same main players. I myself never watch the movie. It was released in Indonesia, Malaysia, and Brunei. There is possibility you can get the international version with English subtitle on the internet like netflix.

 
Rocket Singh movie inspire me a lot as a sales person, honesty is rare in this business
 
Nice that a sales professional like yourself find the film inspirational. :tup:

Maybe just like Rocket Singh, you too can, in some years, start a small company of your own where the workers are equal partners and the sales strategy revolves around honesty to the customer. :)
 
The raid series is the start of Indonesian movie success around the world. The movies has opened world eyes about Indonesian movies quality. The fighting scene is awesome and not like the usual kungfu style coreography or simple fighting scene which is typical Hollywood. Those 3 man who made the coreography are good at silat which are Iko Uwais, Yayan, and the other I forgot. Iko Uwais then become popular and plays in several Hollywood movies after working as a truck driver in real live.

I dont enjoy the first raid too much though, although many Westerners are happy with it. I think the fight is too much and the scene is also quite dark. The sequel is much better since more story is developed and the fight is made in many places, including inside the train which is very interesting.

Hammer girl is one figure in the movie that interest many viewer which then make her got another opportunity to play in Headshot. I am waiting for second sequel and I think it will be more badass as producers have already had captive audience market around the world. Maybe they will make it next year and will be released in 2022.

The Raid 1


The Raid 2

 
Yeah Awais is a good action hero!
Also remember the skinny old guy with a pony tail? Dude plays the bad guy but he is a great actor and martial artist.

I also saw the movie about the buffalo riding heroes you suggested in another thread.

Recommend more dude, I prefer korean and cool Indonesian over shit hollywood is producing these days.
 
