Indonesian Movies (Internationally released)

DESERT FIGHTER said: I watch Indonesian movies.



The raid series is the start of Indonesian movie success around the world. The movies has opened world eyes about Indonesian movies quality. The fighting scene is awesome and not like the usual kungfu style coreography or simple fighting scene which is typical Hollywood. Those 3 man who made the coreography are good at silat which are Iko Uwais, Yayan, and the other I forgot. Iko Uwais then become popular and plays in several Hollywood movies after working as a truck driver in real live.I dont enjoy the first raid too much though, although many Westerners are happy with it. I think the fight is too much and the scene is also quite dark. The sequel is much better since more story is developed and the fight is made in many places, including inside the train which is very interesting.Hammer girl is one figure in the movie that interest many viewer which then make her got another opportunity to play in Headshot. I am waiting for second sequel and I think it will be more badass as producers have already had captive audience market around the world. Maybe they will make it next year and will be released in 2022.The Raid 1The Raid 2