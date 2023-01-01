What's new

Indonesian made Movies go international

Some comment :

Eric Williams

13 days ago
The quality of movies coming from Indonesia is unmatched. The night comes for us, headshot, the raid movies, and now this! I know Im not the only one who went crazy seeing them fight john wick AND LIVE! Absolutely ruling action films with an iron fist. They don't even need Hollywood. But God damnit Hollywood, let them off the leash.

NM 156

4 weeks ago
Just watched Troll last night and it was fantastic. Then this pops up in my feed. Netflix has been killing it with these acquisitions of foreign films. I've pretty much given up on Hollywood so it's good to see other countries pick up the slack.

The Big 4 Still Tops Netflix Globally, Timo Tjahjanto Reveals the Magic That Happened​


Thursday, 29 December 2022 22:12 WIB​



TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - The Big 4 film stayed in the first place on the Netflix Global Top 10 list for the Non-English Film category for two weeks. This Indonesian film by director Timo Tjahjanto has reached 19,740,000 watch hours in the period 19-25 December 2022.

The Big 4 is in the Top 10 list in 65 countries, including Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Portugal, Spain, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Taiwan, South Korea, Vietnam, and of course Indonesia. In last week's period, The Big 4's achievement surpassed other Non-English films that aired on Netflix, including A Not So Merry Christmas (second place), Private Lesson (third position), God's Crooked Lines (fourth position), and Troll (fifth position).

Less Budget and Time than Previous Movies​

Timo Tjahjanto admits that The Big 4 is one of the most favorite films he has ever made during his career in the world of cinema. He conveyed this during the press conference for the release of the Netflix Original Indonesia film on Thursday, December 15, 2022.


The Big 4 is an action comedy film starring Abimana Aryasatya, Putri Marino, Arie Kriting, Lutesha, Kristo Immanuel, Marthino Lio, Michelle Tahalea. Timo expressed his pride in the achievements of The Big 4 which he called a miracle.

"Very proud of this, with a much smaller budget than The Night Comes for Us, shorter preparations with a younger (but highly motivated) crew and non-martial arts trains... miracle happened," Timo wrote on Twitter on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.

The Night Comes for Us itself is a film directed by Timo Tjahjanto. The film premiered at Fantastic Fest on September 22, 2018 and began airing on Netflix October 19, 2018. The action film brings together two well-known Indonesian actors, Joe Taslim and Iko Uwais.

An Excellent Opener​

The Big 4 is a film from the Netflix Indonesia Time program (WNI) which was first released. The Big 4 received a lot of praise from filmmakers as well as a global audience. This film tells the story of the journey of a female detective named Dina, played by Putri Marino. Dina investigates the death of her father, Peter (Budi Ros) and follows her trail to a tropical island.

After discovering her father's true identity as the leader of a group of assassins, Antonio's (Marthino Lio) enemy pursuit forces Dina to work with her father's students. They are four former hitmen, namely Typhoon Si Leader (Abimana Aryasatya), Jenggo Si Sniper (Arie Kriting), Alpha Si Garang (Lutesha), and Pelor Si Bait (Kristo Immanuel).

The Big 4 Masih Puncaki Netflix Global, Timo Tjahjanto Ungkap Keajaiban yang Terjadi

Masuk Netflix Top 10 di 65 negara, sutradara Timo Tjahjanto mengungkapkan anggaran The Big 4 jauh lebih kecil daripada The Night Comes for Us.
MultaniGuy said:
I would like to see these movies. Its good to have diversity you know.
Yup, not only Hollywood that can produce good quality movies. Yesterday I watch Italian movies and is really satisfied, just Today I watch Big Four in Netflix, it is still top 2 best Movies in Netflix. Basically the fight is awesome and the story is also good.

Other good Indonesian movies that can be watched in Netflix is Impetigor (Perempuan Tanah Jahanam), made by Joko Anwar, well-known for making horror type movies

 
Mencuri Raden Saleh is on Netflix since 5 January 2023. I watched the movie last night and it is second place world wide in Netflix.

 
At least another 2 Indonesian movies become top 10 when I watched Netflix in last Weekend. This time are Romantic movies. Even one of them become number one popular. Most probably because one of the actor played in Mencuri Raden Saleh, female foreigners look like have crush with one of the Indonesian men players here.


-=virus=- said:
I saw 'The Raid' a loong time ago, and is about all I know about Indonesian movies.

nice, will try and check some of these too.
The Raid is too sadistic in my opinion. Indonesian action movie is getting better I would say, particularly starting this year. The flows of the scenes are getting better, not just merely relying on action scene like what we saw on the Raid.

These for example, still in Cinema, but I believe will be in Netflix few months from now

 
Indonesian video-on-demand films take world by storm​

A series of Netflix Originals is helping cinema from Southeast Asia’s largest nation win global appreciation.
By Marco Ferrarese
Published On 8 Feb 2023

TheBig4_Netflix_04783_DSCF5831.jpg

Timo Tjahjanto’s The Big Four, a blood-soaked action comedy, was in the Top 10 in 53 countries around the world [Courtesy of Netflix]

Jakarta, Indonesia – When Netflix announced the exclusive production of seven Indonesian films and series in September 2022, few expected overnight success. But by the end of the year, the Big Four by Timo Tjahjanto, the first film in the series, had become one of the video-on-demand giant’s most-watched films not in the English language.

Tjahjanto’s first action-comedy amassed more than 16 million viewing hours and tells the story of Dina, a strait-laced detective. Looking for cues on the unsolved murder of her late father, she ends up on a remote tropical island, fighting for her life with the same group of down-on-their-luck secret assassins her father had once trained.

Blood-soaked and boasting the over-the-top action scenes for which Tjahjanto is renowned, The Big Four entered Netflix’s Top 10 in 53 countries, including Argentina, Mexico, Finland and Spain. In the United States, a notoriously hard-to-break market, it ranked fifth after making its debut on December 15.

“It is thrilling to witness how the story can resonate and travel the world,” Tjahjanto told Variety as the film became increasingly popular in December. His previous hardcore action flick, The Night Comes for Us (2018), was the first Netflix Original film ever made in Indonesia.

www.aljazeera.com

Indonesian video-on-demand films take world by storm

A series of Netflix Originals is helping cinema from Southeast Asia’s largest nation win global appreciation.
www.aljazeera.com www.aljazeera.com
 
