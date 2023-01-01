Indonesian made Movies go international

Some comment :
Eric Williams13 days ago
The quality of movies coming from Indonesia is unmatched. The night comes for us, headshot, the raid movies, and now this! I know Im not the only one who went crazy seeing them fight john wick AND LIVE! Absolutely ruling action films with an iron fist. They don't even need Hollywood. But God damnit Hollywood, let them off the leash.
NM 1564 weeks ago
Just watched Troll last night and it was fantastic. Then this pops up in my feed. Netflix has been killing it with these acquisitions of foreign films. I've pretty much given up on Hollywood so it's good to see other countries pick up the slack.
The Big 4 Still Tops Netflix Globally, Timo Tjahjanto Reveals the Magic That Happened
Thursday, 29 December 2022 22:12 WIB
TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - The Big 4 film stayed in the first place on the Netflix Global Top 10 list for the Non-English Film category for two weeks. This Indonesian film by director Timo Tjahjanto has reached 19,740,000 watch hours in the period 19-25 December 2022.
The Big 4 is in the Top 10 list in 65 countries, including Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Portugal, Spain, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Taiwan, South Korea, Vietnam, and of course Indonesia. In last week's period, The Big 4's achievement surpassed other Non-English films that aired on Netflix, including A Not So Merry Christmas (second place), Private Lesson (third position), God's Crooked Lines (fourth position), and Troll (fifth position).
Less Budget and Time than Previous MoviesTimo Tjahjanto admits that The Big 4 is one of the most favorite films he has ever made during his career in the world of cinema. He conveyed this during the press conference for the release of the Netflix Original Indonesia film on Thursday, December 15, 2022.
The Big 4 is an action comedy film starring Abimana Aryasatya, Putri Marino, Arie Kriting, Lutesha, Kristo Immanuel, Marthino Lio, Michelle Tahalea. Timo expressed his pride in the achievements of The Big 4 which he called a miracle.
"Very proud of this, with a much smaller budget than The Night Comes for Us, shorter preparations with a younger (but highly motivated) crew and non-martial arts trains... miracle happened," Timo wrote on Twitter on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.
The Night Comes for Us itself is a film directed by Timo Tjahjanto. The film premiered at Fantastic Fest on September 22, 2018 and began airing on Netflix October 19, 2018. The action film brings together two well-known Indonesian actors, Joe Taslim and Iko Uwais.
An Excellent OpenerThe Big 4 is a film from the Netflix Indonesia Time program (WNI) which was first released. The Big 4 received a lot of praise from filmmakers as well as a global audience. This film tells the story of the journey of a female detective named Dina, played by Putri Marino. Dina investigates the death of her father, Peter (Budi Ros) and follows her trail to a tropical island.
After discovering her father's true identity as the leader of a group of assassins, Antonio's (Marthino Lio) enemy pursuit forces Dina to work with her father's students. They are four former hitmen, namely Typhoon Si Leader (Abimana Aryasatya), Jenggo Si Sniper (Arie Kriting), Alpha Si Garang (Lutesha), and Pelor Si Bait (Kristo Immanuel).
