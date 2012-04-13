Indonesian Foreign Minister demands UN troops present in Gaza in UN General Assembly

Indonesian Foreign Minister demand UN troops present in Gaza
Currently there are 1300 Indonesian troops guard the blue line between Lebanon and Israel, the Indonesian Batallion (Indobat) present is approved by UN after last Israel-Lebanon war
Indonesian troops in Lebanon during the end of Ramadhan
Currently there are 1300 Indonesian troops guard the blue line between Lebanon and Israel, the Indonesian Batallion (Indobat) present is approved by UN after last Israel-Lebanon war
Indonesian troops in Lebanon during the end of Ramadhan