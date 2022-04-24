Indonesian farmers support palm oil export ban

Zibago said:

@Indos With Ukrainian oil out of the market and now this I dont think edible oil prices are going down anytime soon

This is the punishment after big palm oil producer bribe our high rank official to let them exporting palm oil despite they havent meet the domestic obligation to supply 30 % of their production to domestic market.I believe this will not last for two weeks, even I predict the ban will only for one week ( May 1- May 7)