Indonesian famous female volleyball player turns to become a man after thorough medical assessment

Aprilia Manganang who are also a soldier was playing for Indonesian female national volleyball team for so long. He was declared as woman since his birth due to abnormal in his vital organ that makes doctor believes he is a woman. He was also being examined during last SEAGAMES 2019 in Philippine and doctor at that time cleared the suspicion alleged by other teams saying that he is actually a man.
Army then make a thorough assesment throught thorough medical check up and examination and declared he is actually a man. His brother who is also playing in women national team has also been checked and declared as man.
He is the one in the left with number 9 and his brother is in the third left with face more like a man than women.
