Indonesian famous female volleyball player turns to become a man after thorough medical assessment

Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
10,365
20
14,545
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Aprilia Manganang who are also a soldier was playing for Indonesian female national volleyball team for so long. He was declared as woman since his birth due to abnormal in his vital organ that makes doctor believes he is a woman. He was also being examined during last SEAGAMES 2019 in Philippine and doctor at that time cleared the suspicion alleged by other teams saying that he is actually a man.

Army then make a thorough assesment throught thorough medical check up and examination and declared he is actually a man. His brother who is also playing in women national team has also been checked and declared as man.


He is the one in the left with number 9 and his brother is in the third left with face more like a man than women.

1616097454410.png
 
powastick

powastick

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 17, 2014
2,265
1
4,224
Country
Malaysia
Location
Malaysia
Indos said:
Aprilia Manganang who are also a soldier was playing for Indonesian female national volleyball team for so long. He was declared as woman since his birth due to abnormal in his vital organ that makes doctor believes he is a woman. He was also being examined during last SEAGAMES 2019 in Philippine and doctor at that time cleared the suspicion alleged by other teams saying that he is actually a man.

Army then make a thorough assesment throught thorough medical check up and examination and declared he is actually a man. His brother who is also playing in women national team has also been checked and declared as man.


He is the one in the left with number 9 and his brother is in the third left with face more like a man than women.

View attachment 726009
Click to expand...
He really looks manly. But i think this is accidental. I don't know if you heard about Nur Sajat in Malaysia. People were suspecting he was a guy for years but keep denying.
1616156003268.png



www.nst.com.my

'It's Muhammad Sajjad' | New Straits Times

KUALA LUMPUR: Controversial cosmetics entrepreneur Muhammad Sajjad Kamaruz Zaman or popularly known as Nur Sajat was found to be born and registered as male.
www.nst.com.my www.nst.com.my
 
J

Juggernaut_Flat_Plane_V8

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 19, 2017
2,479
-4
2,566
Country
India
Location
Germany
Probably did steroids,HGH while playing...and the effects of those steroids became too much to hide anymore...this happens routinely among female powerlifters. (also among Soviet era GDR olympic weight lifters)..Have seen cute pretty thicc instagram fitness models become over blown heavily muscular shaven headed round bellied butch lesbians after starting steroid cycles...probably they get started with a little bit of testosterone and they feel much more motivation towards lifting, sex and from then on its an upwards (downward?) spiral.....Have read extensively on changes in sexual desires among male to female transgenders as well as female to male transgenders
 
Last edited:
Nefarious

Nefarious

FULL MEMBER
Mar 28, 2015
1,667
0
2,379
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
What's the locker room / shower routine for the team I wonder? Those female teammates could be feeling well violated right now if it's what I'm thinking
 
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
10,365
20
14,545
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
powastick said:
He really looks manly. But i think this is accidental. I don't know if you heard about Nur Sajat in Malaysia. People were suspecting he was a guy for years but keep denying.
View attachment 726021


www.nst.com.my

'It's Muhammad Sajjad' | New Straits Times

KUALA LUMPUR: Controversial cosmetics entrepreneur Muhammad Sajjad Kamaruz Zaman or popularly known as Nur Sajat was found to be born and registered as male.
www.nst.com.my www.nst.com.my
Click to expand...
Well I dont know this, but yup his/her face is not like natural women face. If he denied as man, it means he wants to be woman, many man has this kind of tendency and end up living as lady boy. But for Manganang, he actually wants to be a man, and he said he is so blessed that he is now declared as man.

Juggernaut_Flat_Plane_V8 said:
Probably did steroids,HGH while playing...and the effects of those steroids became too much to hide anymore...this happens routinely among female powerlifters. (also among Soviet era GDR olympic weight lifters)..Have seen cute pretty thicc instagram fitness models become over blown heavily muscular shaven headed round bellied butch lesbians after starting steroid cycles...probably they get started with a little bit of testosterone and they feel much more motivation towards lifting, sex and from then on its an upwards (downward?) spiral.....Have read extensively on changes in sexual desires among male to female transgenders as well as female to male transgenders
Click to expand...
Nope he has the abnormal sex organ that looks like female organ but actually his actual male sex organ is hiding inside. There is the name of this abnormal in medic, and he has undergone correction surgery on his organ sex. He is a national volleyball players, not a bodybuilder, his blood get regular check to assess whether he consume doping or not.

I think we all should be lucky we have normal sex organ already.
 
Last edited:
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
10,365
20
14,545
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Nefarious said:
What's the locker room / shower routine for the team I wonder? Those female teammates could be feeling well violated right now if it's what I'm thinking
Click to expand...
LOL many Indonesian said he gets " menang banyak" or in English means "wins a lot" ha ha. Even one newspaper mentioned that idiom and ask it to his fellow female player LOL.

I believe shower routine is done in a single room toilet. In Muslim society in Indonesia even a man doesnt take shower with other man, it is a private matter.
 
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
10,365
20
14,545
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
jamahir said:
I hope he lives happy with his decision.
Click to expand...
I bet he will live much happier. As women, by seeing on his manly face and body, no man wants to be his boy friends, and so far he never being seen as having a boy friend, so I believe basically he like woman since kid but confused when he see his genital that looks like female one and his parents treat him as women and use women dress.

As now he turns to man, I believe many woman wants to be his girl friends and later become his wife and he also like to man, so I believe he loves woman deep in his heart
 
