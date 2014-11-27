Indonesian defense equipment and arms exports

Brunei CN-235-100 - $13.5 m deal for one aircraft - Year of deliveries : 1997 (SIPRI database)

Brunei airforce Fifth Squadron is equipped with a this aircraft

which primary roles are to provide trooplift, surveillance and search and locate capabilities

Brunei has ordered three Indonesian developed versions from PT.DI (DIrgantara Indonesia). Boeing is contracted as the Argo Systems Integrator. The aircraft are equipped with an FLIR Systems AN/AAQ-21 Safire FLIR, a BAE Systems Sky Guardian electronic support measures electronic warfare system and a AN/APS-134 radar. The information friend or foe system fitted on the aircraft is the Cossor 3500 IFF. (airforce-technology.com/projects/cn235mp/)

New export opportinitiy

Singapore Airshow 2014: Brunei to acquire CN235-220 aircraft for maritime operations

janes.com/article/33849/singapore-airshow-2014-brunei-to-acquire-cn235-220-aircraft-for-maritime-operations

The Royal Brunei Air Force (RBAF) is set to acquire three CN235-220 aircraft from Indonesian aerospace company PT Dirgantara Indonesia (Persero) for maritime patrol and anti-submarine (ASW) operations.

Persero spokesperson Teguh Graito told IHS Jane’s on 12 February at the Singapore Airshow that he had received strong indications from the RBAF that they had come to a decision. Acquisition details are expected to be finalised soon.



Colonel Shahril Anwar Bin Hj Ma’awiah, director of the Directorate of Force Capability Development at the Brunei Ministry of Defence (MINDEF), told IHS Jane’s in December 2013 that one of the country’s priorities was the acquisition of fixed-wing maritime patrol aircraft.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------