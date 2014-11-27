Indonesian defense equipment and arms exports

This is a thread to track and discuss Indonesian defense equipment exports. Defense industries in Indonesia are small, but keep growing steadily over the past few years. Everyone is welcome to share news, articles, and photos regarding this specific topic to build a better discussion.
I will try to update the list in the first post, so we can track all the defense equipment exports from Indonesia.
Thanks.
Exsport List
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Bangladesh
- X12 Fast Patrol Boat (18 units - $8m - Contract signed Nov 2014) > PT. Lundin Industry (North Sea Boats)
- SS2-V5 Assault Rifle > PT. Pindad
Belgium
-
Brunei
- CN 235-110 (one unit -$13.5m - 1997) > PT. Dirgantara Indonesia
Burkina Faso
- CN 235-220 (one unit refurbished - 2008) > PT. Dirgantara Indonesia
Cambodia
- SS1 Assault Rifle (1991) > PT. Pindad
Chile
- 70mm Smoke Warheads > PT. Sari Bahana
Fiji
- Undisclosed (SPR 2 Anti Material Weapon) > PT. Pindad
Malaysia
- CN 235-220 (6 unit - $101m - 1999) > PT. Dirgantara Indonesia
- CN 235-220 VIP Transport (2 unit - $34m - 2005) > PT. Dirgantara Indonesia
- Flight Simulator for CN 235 > PT. Dirgantara Indonesia
Mali
- SS1 V1 Assault Rifle (100 units - 2007) > PT. Pindad
Nigeria
- SS1 V1 Assault Rifle (150 units - 2007) > PT. Pindad
Pakistan
- CN 235-220 (4 unit , 1 for VIP Transport - $54m - 2004/2005) > PT. Dirgantara Indonesia
Phillipine
- Strategic Sealift Vessels
- CN 212-400
Senegal
- CN 235-220 VIP & Transport (2 units /refurbished - $13m - 2011) > PT. Dirgantara Indonesia
South Korea (ROK)
- CN 235-220 (8 unit , 2 for VIP Transport - $143m - 2001/2002) > PT. Dirgantara Indonesia
Sri Lanka
- P2 APC (5 unit, for police - 2008) > PT. Sentra Surya
Thailand
- CN 235-200 (2 units - 1996) > PT. Dirgantara Indonesia
- CN 235-220M (1 unit Multipurpose Aircraft - $31,2m - 2014) > PT. Dirgantara Indonesia
- CN 212-400 > PT. Dirgantara Indonesia
- Anti riot uniform > Armorguard Lite
Timor Leste
- Water Cannon PWC - 25 TL > PT. Pindad
- SS1 Assault Rifle & PM2 V1 submachine gun > PT. Pindad
Turkey
- CN 235 MPA / ASuW Upgrade (10 units - $16m) > PT. Dirgantara Indonesia
UAE
- CN 235-100 (7 aircraft - $108m - 1993/1995) > PT. Dirgantara Indonesia
United Nation (UN)
- Anoa Armor Vehicle APC > PT. Pindad
US
- 20 million ton of bullets > PT. Pindad
