Indonesian defense company (Defend ID) revenue in 2022 reached 5.4 billion USD

Dual Fuel Barge Mounted Power Plant (BMPP)​

PT PAL Explores Marketing of BMPP Ship Power Plant to Asia Region​

Yurika | Saturday, 5/02/2022 09:45:32 | 1803 ViewsJAKARTA - PT PAL Indonesia (Persero) is stated to have the ability to produce general engineering products such as assembling steam turbines up to 600 Megawatts (MW), 40 MW module compressors, 30 MW Barge Mounted Power Plant (BMPP), pressure vessels, coolers and generators, stator frames up to 600 MW.PT PAL continues to develop the capacity to meet modular and Engineering, Procurement, Construction (EPC) levels both small and medium levels with a capacity of up to 50 Megawat. Improvement efforts are also being made in terms of Engineering, Procurement, Construction, the capability of Engineering, Procurement, Installation & Commissioning (EPCIC), and EPC development of energy infrastructure including LNG Carrier, Floating Storage Regasication Unit (FSRU) as well as new renewable energy power plants, ocean wave energy, and the latest generation of nuclear energy.PT PAL has synergized with PT PLN (Persero) to build a power plant installed on a barge, Barge Mounted Power Plant (BMPP) Nusantara 1. The synergy between the two SOEs is a revolutionary milestone in the construction of a mobile power plant in the form of a Barge Mounted Power Plant.The first phase of BMPP developed by PT PAL in collaboration with PLN through its subsidiary PT Indonesia Power (IP) with a capacity of 60 MW, has been completed and will soon head to Ambon, Maluku."For the production of BMPP Nusantara 1 Indonesia Power is as IPP while PT PAL is as EPCI Contractor," said Aries Wacana Putra as GM Marketing General Engineering & Repair Maintenance of PT PAL Indonesia, to Dunia Energi, Friday (4/2).The BMPP Nusantara 1 development project is one of the national strategic projects, with the first dual fuel diesel engine technology in Indonesia. As a form of SOE synergy, PLN through IP entrusted PAL to complete the construction plan of 3 BMPP units with a total of 150MW.The BMPP Nusantara 1 60MW development project, which was carried out in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, made a significant challenge to productivity and performance achievements. However, with PAL's commitment realized through acceleration actions, BMPP development projects can be completed in a quality and timely manner.As a national project, BMPP has a very strategic value for Indonesia. The geographical location of Indonesia as an archipelagic country is a challenge in fulfilling and equalizing electricity supply. The presence of BMPP can increase the effectiveness and efficiency of power plant construction in Indonesia. With floating power plants, it can facilitate in terms of development to operational maintenance. The efficiency of BMPP Nusantara 1 is quite high, with a barge length of 72 m and a width of 27 m, BMPP can supply electricity of 60MW.BMPP Nusantara 1 will be operated in Ambon, Maluku, to replace Turkey's Karadeniz Power Ship. As a floating power plant, BMPP is built using robust & proven design, supported by dual fuel engine technology, and has the flexibility of operation with different fuels, both with B30 diesel fuel and gas without the need to turn off the plant. This is a solution to the availability of existing fuel in the area. The dimensions of the barge are compact and loaded with low water so that it can be operated in shallow waters and remote areas, is mobile, so it can be an electrification solution in the event of a natural disaster. In the future, BMPP is expected to meet the needs or replace floating power plants in several archipelagic areas in Indonesia.In the SOE Ministerial Regulation (Permen) concerning guidelines for BUMN cooperation PER -04 / MBU / 08/2017 which discusses cooperation with partners consisting of SOEs and subsidiaries of SOEs. The purpose of SOE synergy is as a form of acceleration action in carrying out the procurement process, flexible, efficient and effective. PAL through this collaboration contributes to realizing the fulfillment of the electrification ratio in Indonesia towards 100%.Currently, BMPP Nusantara 1 60MW has completed the pre-commissioning process for piping, mechanical & electrical instrument systems. Upon arrival in Ambon, BMPP Nusantara 1 will connect the system to land for fuel, gas, and electricity pipelines. Continued with testing / commissioning which will be done after everything is well connected. When electricity can be used, interconnection will be carried out with the existing network in (land) Ambon. On the other hand, this can be done by absorbing local labor during the process.Synchronization with the electrical system in Ambon, scheduled for March 2022. Furthermore, BMPP Nusantara 1 is targeted to be able to operate (Commercial Operation Date / COD) in April 2022.Aries said that PT PAL is currently exploring the Asian regional market, regarding BMPP's marketing plan abroad."Currently, PT PAL also has cooperation with PT IP (Indonesia Power) for marketing BMPP abroad with the scope of work EPCI by PT PAL and O&M by PT IP," he said.According to him, based on data on electrification ratios, and similar geographical conditions, countries in the Asian region such as the Philippines, Cambodia and archipelago countries have the potential to become buyers of BMPP."For investment for 1 unit of BMPP, it really depends on how much megawatt capacity is needed," said Aries. (RA)