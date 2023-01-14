What's new

Indonesian defense company (Defend ID) revenue in 2022 reached 5.4 billion USD

Holding-DEFEND-ID-web-len-industri-ok.jpg
 
DEFEND ID Contract Value Reaches IDR 83 Trillion in 2022


Holding-BUMN-Indhan-Defend-ID-4.jpg


Tuesday, 03 January 2023, 15:47 WIB

Throughout 2022, the achievement of DEFEND ID's on-hand holding contract amounted to IDR 83 trillion. President Director of DEFEND ID, Bobby Rasyidin, said that his party has produced an increase of more than 60% compared to 2021.


"The achievement of DEFEND ID is very extraordinary, where PT Pindad, PT Dirgantara Indonesia, and PT Dahana made a major contribution in this achievement," Bobby said in his official statement, Tuesday (3/1/2022).

Previously, Boby said, DEFEND ID was synonymous with red which means power, peaceful, and prosperity. "It is hoped that 2023 can bring prosperity to DEFEND ID and in 2024 DEFEND ID can become a Top 50 Global Defence Company," he said.

The Director of Finance and Human Resources, Indarto Pamoengkas, also revealed the role of DEFEND ID for holding members in the future. DEFEND ID as a strategic holding will support existing resources, encourage collaboration and coordination of the holding, and will monitor and control the holding.

"Customer engagement DEFEND ID must also be strengthened," he said.

Meanwhile, the holding's Director of Business and Cooperation, Wahyu Sofiadi, said that DEFEND ID must improve and develop strategic global partnerships, increase competence and technological innovation, increase TKDN, and invite business partners to invest in increasing production.

Similarly, Tazar Marta Kurniawan as Director of Technology Holding assessed that the company's independence begins with technological independence that can be achieved through technological innovation.

Regarding Indh's collaboration after the establishment of the holding so that it does not become a competitor in business because it has the same business capabilities, Indarto Pamoengkas said DEFEND ID already has a charter that regulates this. Wahyu Sofiadi also added that in the future, there will only be collaboration and synergy between holding members.

The answers of the two directors of PT Len Industri (Persero) as well as the directors of the holding are in line with the expectations of the Minister of SOEs Erick Thohir during the inauguration of the DEFEND ID holding. "Mr. Erick said the formation of DEFEND ID is expected to minimize the overlapping business focus of each holding member," he concluded.

Indonesian Aerospace is working with Philippine Air Force ordered NC212

12219504_327420297428634_6240961023315725644_n.jpg

12191738_327420294095301_911776737431609900_n.jpg


Philippine Air Force is expected to order another 6 NC212i from Indonesian Aerospace in 2023
 
It is a good result by seeing Indonesia defense spending 2022 at 9.3 billion USD and it is with huge army and navy force that needs huge salary and operational cost.

Indonesia sets 2022 defence budget at USD9.3 billion

Indonesia's government has announced a 2022 defence budget of IDR134.1 trillion (USD9.3 billion) amid continuing economic constraints bought about by the Covid-19...
www.janes.com

MILITARY SPENDING IN ASIA

16 Jun 2022
How much do Asian countries spend on their military?

Asia Military Spending, Percentage to GDP

1669468481752-png.900627


We recently looked at the military spending in Europe. This time we’re going to have a closer look at Asia.

Although Russia has the highest military expenditure of Europe, it is not the highest in Asia. Oman has the highest with 7.34% of GDP, followed by Kuwait (6.69%) and Saudi Arabia (6.59%).

The other countries with a higher military expenditure in Asia, are all countries that are either in an armed conflict with a neighbour or live next to a neighbour that is in an armed conflict with another nation or in civil war or might be a threat to them. We can see that Azerbaijan and Armenia both have a higher military expenditure. The same goes for a lot of countries in the Middle East. India and Pakistan also stand out compared to their neighbours. Another country that stands out is South Korea, for obvious reasons.

Mongolia has the lowest military expenditure in Asia, with only 0.66% of GDP, despite being locked in between two military powerhouses. However, it’s unlikely any of them will invade Mongolia, as this will almost definitely result in a war between Russia and China. Indonesia (0.70%) and Kazakhstan (0.87%) have the second and third lowest military spending in Asia.

How much a country spends on their military, doesn’t necessarily reflect the strength of the military. We have seen that with Russia that corruption and outdated technology/equipment can severely decrease the quality of the military, despite high funding.

The data for this map, comes from SIPRI.

landgeist.com

Military Spending in Asia

How much do Asian countries spend on their military?
landgeist.com landgeist.com

Comparison within Southeast Asia region

1669468860252-png.900630
 
Foreign Sales in 2022 (Delivery)

EjUzH-6U8AIU0ng.jpg:large

1659344273-IMG-20220801-WA0009.jpg

2 CN 235 MPA to Malaysia Airforce
1 NC212i to Thailand

Foreign Sales 2022 (new order)

Philippines Procures Two More LPD from Indonesia's PT PAL


BRP-Tarlac-LD-601-Philippine-Navy-LPD-770x410.jpg

SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 9, 2019) The Philippine Navy landing dock ship BRP Tarlac (LD 601) operates off the coast of the Philippines alongside the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) in support of Exercise Balikatan 2019. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel Barker)

Naval News Staff 30 Jun 2022

Indonesian shipbuilder PT PAL signed a contract with the Philippine Department of Defence on June 24, 2022, to build two Landing Platform Dock (LPD) for the Philippine Navy.​

The signing ceremony took place in Manila at the Philippine Department of National Defense with representatives of the State-owned shipbuilder. PT PAL Indonesia is exporting its Landing Platform Dock (LPD) to the Philippines for the second time: The Philippine Navy is already operating two Tarlac-class ships. Tarlac (LD-601) was commissioned in June 2016 and Davao del Sur (LD-602) was commissioned in May 2017).
“We, the management of PT PAL Indonesia, are proud to be able to contribute to national defense in ASEAN. At the same time, we appreciate the trust of the Philippine government, which has chosen PAL for the second time as a defense equipment provider for the maritime domain.

PT PAL’s defense procurement capabilities and capacities are now increasingly entrusted to the global market. This is inextricably linked to the role of the Indonesian government, which has placed its trust and support in PT PAL. PT PAL is one step in Defend ID ‘s journey to become one of the world’s 50 largest defense companies.”

Willgo Zainar, CMO of PT PAL Indonesia
FWTfdOSUIAAXFoJ.jpg


After a series of tendering procedures, PT PAL Indonesia was officially selected through a Notice of Award (NoA) from the Philippine Department of Defense, received on June 10, 2022.

The ship will be built at the PT PAL shipyard in Surabaya. They will be 123 meters long with a standard displacement of 7,200 tons, and have a cruising endurance of 30 days. According to PT PAL, the design will feature some alterations compared to the in-service Tarlac-class ships. The LPD will be capable to sail up in waters up to sea state 6, as well as operating ship facilities at sea state 4.

www.navalnews.com

Philippines Procures Two More LPD from Indonesia's PT PAL - Naval News

Indonesian shipbuilder PT PAL signed a contract with the Philippine Department of Defence on June 24, 2022, to build two more Landing Platform Dock (LPD) for the Philippine Navy.
www.navalnews.com www.navalnews.com
 
Foreign Sales 2022 (new order)

United Arab Emirates to purchase an Indonesian Landing Platform Dock


Naval News July 2022 Navy Forces Maritime Defense Industry
POSTED ON THURSDAY, 07 JULY 2022 15:36

According to information published by Menpan on July 4, 2022, a contract for the purchase of a Landing Platform Dock (LPD) between PT PAL Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates Navy has been signed. The Landing Platform Dock (LPD) would be a variant of the Makassar-class landing platform dock.

United_Arab_Emirates_to_purchase_an_Indonesian_Landing_Platform_Dock.jpg

Signature of the contract between the president of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, and the president of the UAE, Mohammed bin Zayed. (Picture source: Menpan)

The ships of the Makassar-class, have relatively compact dimensions - a standard displacement of 7,300 tons and a maximum displacement of 11,390 tons.

The class of ship's length is 122 meters, width 22 meters, and draft 4.9 meters. The power plant consists of two diesel engines MAN B & W 9L28 / 32A with a capacity of 3000 hp, providing a speed of up to 16.5 knots. The range of navigation is up to 14,000 miles.

The Makassar class has a small well deck, where two 23-meter LCU landing crafts may take place, and on the cargo deck - up to 14 LAV II type armored vehicles. She has a flight deck with two landing spots for Sikorsky UH-3 / SH-3D class helicopters and a hangar for the permanent deployment of one such helicopter.

The LPD accommodates 157 crew members (including 14 officers and air group personnel) and up to 400 marines. The ship can be used as a supply vessel, having the capacity to receive 636 tons of fuel, 600 tons of fresh water, 360 cubic meters of dry cargo, and 136 cubic meters of food.

The armament should include one BAE Systems 40Mk4 40 mm anti-aircraft artillery unit, two Rafael Typhoon 30mm RWS, and four Rafael Mini Typhoon 12.7 mm remote-controlled units.

www.navyrecognition.com

United Arab Emirates to purchase an Indonesian Landing Platform Dock

A contract for the purchase of a Landing Platform Dock between PT PAL Indonesia and the UAE Navy has been signed.
www.navyrecognition.com www.navyrecognition.com
 
Civilian Business Unit


IMG-20220128-WA0041.jpg



Dual Fuel Barge Mounted Power Plant (BMPP)


PT PAL Explores Marketing of BMPP Ship Power Plant to Asia Region

Yurika | Saturday, 5/02/2022 09:45:32 | 1803 Views

IMG-20220128-WA0041.jpg


JAKARTA - PT PAL Indonesia (Persero) is stated to have the ability to produce general engineering products such as assembling steam turbines up to 600 Megawatts (MW), 40 MW module compressors, 30 MW Barge Mounted Power Plant (BMPP), pressure vessels, coolers and generators, stator frames up to 600 MW.

PT PAL continues to develop the capacity to meet modular and Engineering, Procurement, Construction (EPC) levels both small and medium levels with a capacity of up to 50 Megawat. Improvement efforts are also being made in terms of Engineering, Procurement, Construction, the capability of Engineering, Procurement, Installation & Commissioning (EPCIC), and EPC development of energy infrastructure including LNG Carrier, Floating Storage Regasication Unit (FSRU) as well as new renewable energy power plants, ocean wave energy, and the latest generation of nuclear energy.

PT PAL has synergized with PT PLN (Persero) to build a power plant installed on a barge, Barge Mounted Power Plant (BMPP) Nusantara 1. The synergy between the two SOEs is a revolutionary milestone in the construction of a mobile power plant in the form of a Barge Mounted Power Plant.

The first phase of BMPP developed by PT PAL in collaboration with PLN through its subsidiary PT Indonesia Power (IP) with a capacity of 60 MW, has been completed and will soon head to Ambon, Maluku.

"For the production of BMPP Nusantara 1 Indonesia Power is as IPP while PT PAL is as EPCI Contractor," said Aries Wacana Putra as GM Marketing General Engineering & Repair Maintenance of PT PAL Indonesia, to Dunia Energi, Friday (4/2).

The BMPP Nusantara 1 development project is one of the national strategic projects, with the first dual fuel diesel engine technology in Indonesia. As a form of SOE synergy, PLN through IP entrusted PAL to complete the construction plan of 3 BMPP units with a total of 150MW.

The BMPP Nusantara 1 60MW development project, which was carried out in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, made a significant challenge to productivity and performance achievements. However, with PAL's commitment realized through acceleration actions, BMPP development projects can be completed in a quality and timely manner.

As a national project, BMPP has a very strategic value for Indonesia. The geographical location of Indonesia as an archipelagic country is a challenge in fulfilling and equalizing electricity supply. The presence of BMPP can increase the effectiveness and efficiency of power plant construction in Indonesia. With floating power plants, it can facilitate in terms of development to operational maintenance. The efficiency of BMPP Nusantara 1 is quite high, with a barge length of 72 m and a width of 27 m, BMPP can supply electricity of 60MW.

BMPP Nusantara 1 will be operated in Ambon, Maluku, to replace Turkey's Karadeniz Power Ship. As a floating power plant, BMPP is built using robust & proven design, supported by dual fuel engine technology, and has the flexibility of operation with different fuels, both with B30 diesel fuel and gas without the need to turn off the plant. This is a solution to the availability of existing fuel in the area. The dimensions of the barge are compact and loaded with low water so that it can be operated in shallow waters and remote areas, is mobile, so it can be an electrification solution in the event of a natural disaster. In the future, BMPP is expected to meet the needs or replace floating power plants in several archipelagic areas in Indonesia.

In the SOE Ministerial Regulation (Permen) concerning guidelines for BUMN cooperation PER -04 / MBU / 08/2017 which discusses cooperation with partners consisting of SOEs and subsidiaries of SOEs. The purpose of SOE synergy is as a form of acceleration action in carrying out the procurement process, flexible, efficient and effective. PAL through this collaboration contributes to realizing the fulfillment of the electrification ratio in Indonesia towards 100%.

Currently, BMPP Nusantara 1 60MW has completed the pre-commissioning process for piping, mechanical & electrical instrument systems. Upon arrival in Ambon, BMPP Nusantara 1 will connect the system to land for fuel, gas, and electricity pipelines. Continued with testing / commissioning which will be done after everything is well connected. When electricity can be used, interconnection will be carried out with the existing network in (land) Ambon. On the other hand, this can be done by absorbing local labor during the process.

Synchronization with the electrical system in Ambon, scheduled for March 2022. Furthermore, BMPP Nusantara 1 is targeted to be able to operate (Commercial Operation Date / COD) in April 2022.

Aries said that PT PAL is currently exploring the Asian regional market, regarding BMPP's marketing plan abroad.

"Currently, PT PAL also has cooperation with PT IP (Indonesia Power) for marketing BMPP abroad with the scope of work EPCI by PT PAL and O&M by PT IP," he said.

According to him, based on data on electrification ratios, and similar geographical conditions, countries in the Asian region such as the Philippines, Cambodia and archipelago countries have the potential to become buyers of BMPP.
"For investment for 1 unit of BMPP, it really depends on how much megawatt capacity is needed," said Aries. (RA)

www.dunia-energi.com

PT PAL Jajaki Pemasaran Pembangkit Listrik Kapal BMPP ke Regional Asia - Dunia Energi

JAKARTA – PT PAL Indonesia (Persero) dinyatakan mempunyai kemampuan untuk memproduksi produk rekayasa umum seperti misalnya merakit turbin uap sampai dengan 600 Megawatt (MW), Kompresor modul 40 MW, Barge Mounted Power Plant (BMPP) 30 MW, Bejana tekan, pendingin dan generator, stator frame...
www.dunia-energi.com www.dunia-energi.com
 
Civilian Business Unit

ThorCon and PT PAL Indonesia (Persero) has completed a review of ThorCon MSR nuclear reactor design specifications


Thursday, 10 October 2019.

ThorCon CEO, Lars Jorgensen was warmly welcomed by the Director of General Engineering & Harkan, Mr. Sutrisno to discuss the development of reactor The first ThorCon MSR in Indonesia. Some challenges that have been identified are convinced.

On occasion The Director of General Engineering & Harkan, Mr. Sutrisno said PT PAL Indonesia (Persero) can do work in making ThorCon MSR reactors The same competitive as made in Korea with the same quality and timely. The project is an important project for the future business for 1500 Employees and relevant to the company's vision to diversify The maritime industry into the energy industry.

4.jpg


In the same opportunity, ThorCon CEO Lars Jorgensen said it was very impressed with PT PAL Indonesia (Persero) 's attention to detail and high-quality products and hoped that PT PAL Indonesia (Persero) could produce reactors in Indonesian.

5.jpg


Contract with ThorCon Not only in line with the plan of PT PAL Indonesia (Persero) doing Diversification of industry into the energy industry, but it can also make PT PAL Indonesia (Persero) an advanced reactor manufacturer that will drive PT PAL Indonesia (Persero) as the world leader in the nuclear industry equates to South Korea, China, and Russia.

Prepared by: Department of Public Relations of PT PAL Indonesia (Persero)

ThorCon and PT PAL Indonesia (Persero) has completed a review of ThorCon MSR nuclear reactor design specifications

Thursday, 10 October 2019. ThorCon CEO, Lars Jorgensen was warmly welcomed by the Director of General Engineering & Harkan, Mr. Sutrisno to discuss the development […]
www.pal.co.id www.pal.co.id
 
Foreign Sales 2022 (Delivery)

Civilian Business Unit


DAHANA Again Exports 250 Tons of Explosives to Australia


WhatsApp-Image-2022-09-07-at-2.38.47-PM.jpeg


SUBANG - Amidst President Jokowi's criticism of the extensive use of imported products in the country, PT DAHANA has again exported Cartridge Emulsion explosives to Australia. The export is an effort to increase DAHANA's role as part of the global supply chain.

The departure of DAHANA's explosives to Australia was witnesses directly by PT DAHANA's President Director Wildan Widarman, at DAHANA's Energetic Material Center (EMC) Export Cargo Container Facility on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

In his remarks, Mr Widarman said that the Emulsion Cartridge produced by DAHANA has gained widespread trust in the Australian explosives industry. In line with the increasing overseas demand for explosives, DAHANA hoped to help increase the country's foreign exchange and assist the national economic recovery process.

"We, the the board of directors, thank DAHANA’s people for their work in making sure that DAHANA's products again get the Australian customers’ trust," said Mr Widarman.

The export of explosives has proven that DAHANA's business continues to grow amidst the pandemic and the current heated world condition. Mr Widarman wished that, in the future, not only Cartridge Emulsion products will be exported, but DAHANA's other superior explosives can compete in the global market.

"This fifth shipment proves that DAHANA can compete in the global explosives market, particularly in the Asia Pacific region, hopefully in the future DAHANA's explosive products can also compete in a wider market," said Mr Widarman.

Meanwhile, according to PT DAHANA's Director of Operations, Bambang Agung, the 250 tons of DAHANA's Cartridge Emulsion Explosives was shipped to Australia via the Tanjung Priok International Port. After that, DAHANA's explosives will be distributed to explosives warehouses owned by DAHANA's partner, Johnex Explosive. In Australia, DAHANA's explosives will be used in the underground mineral mining sector.

The shipment of explosives to Australia has gone through strict quality control standards by QC from Johnex Explosive. The packaging, stacking, palleting, wrapping and storing processes have also been carried out very carefully, including the cleaning and washing of containers and fumigation at the end of the preparation stage according to Australian standards. Thus, the quality is in accordance with the needs and prevailing regulations with the end users in Australia.

According to Mr Agung, the advantages of DAHANA's Cartridge Emulsion Cartridge-based explosives lies in its very high quality standards, with which the products are manufactured using the best raw materials, very precise production processes and high quality control.

"This way DAHANA's explosives are capable and proven to be able to compete with similar products in the Australian market, especially Cartridge Emulsion Explosives, both in terms of quality consistency and economic price in the Australian market," said Mr Agung.

As is known, PT DAHANA is a member of Holding DEFEND ID which is engaged in the commercial and defense explosives industry. Within the commercial sector, DAHANA provides blasting products and services in general mining, quarrying and construction as well as oil and gas. DAHANA's business lines include explosives manufacturing, drilling and blasting services, related services, and defense related explosives.

.: Dahana

www.dahana.id www.dahana.id
 
New Development

ezgif-2-1430b466e9.webp


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1531810931482980353

Translation

The Director General of Pothan of the Ministry of Defense and Len signed the contract for the joint production Mission System for MALE Unmanned Aircraft (PTTA), which was carried out by the Director General of Pothan Rear Admiral TNI Sri Yanto and Director of Business & Cooperation Len Wahyu Sofiadi in Jakarta, Tuesday (31/05).

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1531812085990309888

Translation

The program has entered its 4th year of mastering PTTA Klas MALE Mission System technology as part of the development of PTTA MALE Elang Hitam involving the Ministry of Defense, namely the Directorate General of Pothan and Balitbang, Indonesian Air Force, BPPT, Len, Indonesian Aerospace, LAPAN, ITB since 2019.
 
Civilian Business Unit

PT Pindad EV Car

325730844_1371536540341470_2458376240344755192_n.jpg


Maybe this can be converted into civilian version as well,

Pindad Morino

323784108_487366293543323_6829382239364588939_n.jpg
 
