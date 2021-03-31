Indonesian American citizen also become victim of Anti Asian sentiment in US

Indos said: Maybe look like Chinese in White/Black eyes, my relatives despite native Indonesian (both parents are Minangkabau ethnic (West Sumatran) could be seen as Chinese in White/Black US people eyes. They live in Boston, USA. Click to expand...

you think it's because of that? you're naive. lol. what you see is those closet racists now coming out become racist openy like no one care, because their media and leaders given them green light. they never like you before. to them all you asians look alike. it's been like this a long time ago.