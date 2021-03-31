What's new

Indonesian American citizen also become victim of Anti Asian sentiment in US

Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
10,544
20
14,697
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia

He is native Indonesian with both parent comes from Indonesia. His father from Jogyakarta (Central Java) and mother from Manado (Sulawesi island).

I have relatives living in US, I hope nothing happen with them.
 
GHALIB

GHALIB

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 16, 2018
6,728
-70
2,989
Country
India
Location
India
Indos said:

He is native Indonesian with both parent comes from Indonesia. His father from Jogyakarta (Central Java) and mother from Manado (Sulawesi island).

I have relatives living in US, I hope nothing happen with them.
Click to expand...
what happened ?
 
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
10,544
20
14,697
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
gangsta_rap said:
why
Click to expand...
Maybe look like Chinese in White/Black eyes, my relatives despite native Indonesian (both parents are Minangkabau ethnic (West Sumatran) could be seen as Chinese in White/Black US people eyes. They live in Boston, USA.

My family 2.jpg
 
Last edited:
Song Hong

Song Hong

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 4, 2020
2,010
-6
3,141
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Viet Nam
Indos said:
Maybe look like Chinese in White/Black eyes, my relatives despite native Indonesian (both parents are Minangkabau ethnic (West Sumatran) could be seen as Chinese in White/Black US people eyes. They live in Boston, USA.

View attachment 730036
Click to expand...
Dont look like Malay. Look like Southern Chinese. Malaysia Malay should got lots of Indian blood.
 
CAPRICORN-88

CAPRICORN-88

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 19, 2015
2,021
-4
4,418
Country
Singapore
Location
Malaysia
To the White US Supremacists, all Asians look alike and are the same.

Welcome to Free and Democratic USA.
:cheers:
 
Kyle Sun

Kyle Sun

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 2, 2014
2,701
0
3,543
Country
China
Location
China
This is what a descending empire looks like， lack of self-confidence and being xenophobia.
 
qwerrty

qwerrty

SENIOR MEMBER
May 12, 2010
3,139
-12
7,952
Indos said:
Maybe look like Chinese in White/Black eyes, my relatives despite native Indonesian (both parents are Minangkabau ethnic (West Sumatran) could be seen as Chinese in White/Black US people eyes. They live in Boston, USA.
Click to expand...
you think it's because of that? you're naive. lol. what you see is those closet racists now coming out become racist openy like no one care, because their media and leaders given them green light. they never like you before. to them all you asians look alike. it's been like this a long time ago. :D
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 3, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom