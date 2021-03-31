Indonesian American citizen also become victim of Anti Asian sentiment in US

what happened ?
He is native Indonesian with both parent comes from Indonesia. His father from Jogyakarta (Central Java) and mother from Manado (Sulawesi island).
I have relatives living in US, I hope nothing happen with them.
Maybe look like Chinese in White/Black eyes, my relatives despite native Indonesian (both parents are Minangkabau ethnic (West Sumatran) could be seen as Chinese in White/Black US people eyes. They live in Boston, USA.
Dont look like Malay. Look like Southern Chinese. Malaysia Malay should got lots of Indian blood.
Indonesian get many look I guess, here is my other relatives.
they look like nepalis , or people from north east .
My other relatives, Minang ethnic
why are u posting pics of ur fam on here lol
you think it's because of that? you're naive. lol. what you see is those closet racists now coming out become racist openy like no one care, because their media and leaders given them green light. they never like you before. to them all you asians look alike. it's been like this a long time ago.