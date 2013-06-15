Indonesian Aerospace N 245 plane News and Development

PT DI targets two new Indonesian-made aircraft to enter the market in 2025

Thursday, 27 August 2020 09:25 WIB| AKURAT.CO/Kumoro DamarjatiPT Dirgantara Indonesia (DI) stated that it is completing the production of the N219 civilian passenger aircraft. In addition, PT DI is also in the process of preparing a design for the N245 aircraft in the same class as the N250 Gatotkaca, designed by the late BJ Habibie.Information was conveyed by the Director of General Affairs and Human Resources of PT DI, Sukatwikanto after the inauguration of the Gatotkaca N250 Aircraft as a monument at the Central Museum of the Indonesian Air Force, Dirgantara Mandala (Muspusdirla) Yogyakarta, Thursday (26/8/2020)."PT DI built N219 which contains 19 passengers. If we have built N219, we will finish it first, when it is finished, enter the market. Then we enter N245," said Sukatwikanto at Muspusdirla.PT DI this year received a technology certificate (TC) for the N219 aircraft. Then the production certificate (PC) is expected to be obtained in 2021. That way, it can start targeting the domestic market."For PCs, we have got it and we will sell. So, we enter the upper class. We continue, we have CN235, we will upgrade it to the civil version. It was originally the military. After this, we are finished, the plan is. Until 2025, we will build the N245, "he explained.AKURAT.CO/Kumoro DamarjatiN245 is an aircraft to carry civilian passengers. In 2025, this aircraft is also planned to enter the market."That will be in the same class as this (N250). Hopefully in 2025, we will have a civilian aircraft in the class of N250. This class is based on passenger capacity. It's just that we think simple. Don't take the sophisticated one yet," said Sukatwanto.The most important thing according to him is how this plane can fly later. With ticket prices that match the class."Technology can catch up if there are buyers. The important thing is to enter the market. The important thing is to be able to fill in pioneers, to be able to fly, then once the purchasing power of the people for tickets and advanced technology is needed, that capability is ready," he explained.According to Sukatwikanto, the government has committed to developing the aerospace industry in Indonesia. Since 2012, PT DI has recruited Indonesians from various world-class universities to advance the development of country-made aircraft."We are currently making a roadmap for our nation's aerospace industry starting from 2020 to 2045. This is being discussed with a number of ministries about the grand strategy that will be implemented in the future," he said.The government also recruited back experts from Indonesia who had scattered all over the world after the 1998 monetary crisis. Where at that time some of them were involved in making the N250 Gatotkaca."The business of stopping (production) N250 is not physically. The expensive ones are not machines, expensive ones are not computers, but human capital who has world class technology. With the termination of 1998, our employees scattered all over the world. Taken, BOEING, Airbus, and others- another, "he said.With the gathering of aerospace experts, a big strategy will begin to advance the aerospace industry in Indonesia. Starting from the completion of N219, N235 civilian versions, and N245 which he described earlier."We make 219, 235 civilian versions or 245. That's the problem. The runway is short. It fits with island countries. So it doesn't need a long runway. It doesn't have to be expensive, but its reliability is guaranteed. Security, comfort is guaranteed," he said. []PS: Google Translate.