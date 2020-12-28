Indonesian Aerospace N 219 Has Passed Certification Process Today and Start Preparing for Mass Production Phase.

N219 aircraft produced by LAPAN, PTDI secures Type Certificate

N219 aircraft produced by LAPAN, PTDI secures Type Certificate - ANTARA News Indonesia-made N219 aircraft, produced by aircraft manufacturer PTDI in cooperation with the National Institute of Aeronautics and Space (LAPAN), completed ...

Here the news has come up28th Dec 2020 14:18Bandung, West Java (ANTARA) - Indonesia-made N219 aircraft, produced by aircraft manufacturer PTDI in cooperation with the National Institute of Aeronautics and Space (LAPAN), completed series of certification tests and officially secured a Type Certificate at the end of 2020.The Type Certificate was issued by the civil airworthiness authority, Directorate of Airworthiness and Aircraft Operation (DKPPU) at the Ministry of Transportation."The first Prototype Design 1 of N219 Nurtanio has clocked 250 flight cycles and 275 flight hours, while the second Prototype Design 2 completed 143 flight cycles and 176 flight hours. In total, the N219 aircraft completed 393 flight cycles and 451 flight hours during this certification process," Director of Technology and Development of PT Dirgantara Indonesia (PTDI) Gita Amperiawan stated here on Monday.Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi bore witness to the N219 Type Certificate being handed over by Secretary of the Directorate General of Air Transportation Nur Isnin Istiartono to PTDI President Director Elfien Goentoro in Jakarta. "The certification process is the most important one to ensure security and safety on account of the fact that the aircraft’s services will be availed by users and the general public in future," he stated.In connection with the DKPPU test results, the N219 aircraft was declared to have met the CASR Part 23 (Airworthiness Standards for Aeroplanes in the Normal, Utility, Acrobatic, or Commuter Category).Manufacturing of the N219 aircraft began in 2014 for the design and application phase of the Type Certificate followed by the manufacture of the first aircraft prototype in 2016 and the second aircraft prototype in 2017 along with the system integration process.After obtaining the Type Certificate, the N219 will enter the commercialization stage in 2021.PTDI President Director Elfien Goentoro affirmed that the N219 is a matter of pride for Indonesia, as for the pioneering time, it has successfully completed the certification of aircraft that was entirely manufactured by Indonesians.Translated by: Ajat Sudrajat, FardahEditor: Mulyo Sunyoto