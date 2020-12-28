What's new

Indonesian Aerospace N 219 Has Passed Certification Process Today and Start Preparing for Mass Production Phase.

1609130389780.png


More explanation about N 219 development from Indonesian Aerospace official twitter account.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1343478089129455617

The translation:

"Development of the N219 aircraft began in 2014 for the design and application phase of the Type Certificate, followed by the manufacture of the first aircraft prototype in 2016 and the second aircraft prototype in 2017 along with the system integration process, ..."
 
Beside Indonesia Aerospace owned test pilots, there are about additional 4 test pilots coming from Indonesia Air Force fighter pilots that help N 219 program undergo certification/development process. They have studied aerospace in Bandung Institute of Technology (Best STEM university in Indonesia) and fighter test pilots academy in England. They are prepared for KFX/IFX program development phase (test flight). Their present helps the certification process reach the completion sooner.

1609136606464.png

1609137048856.png
 
Here the news has come up

N219 aircraft produced by LAPAN, PTDI secures Type Certificate
28th Dec 2020 14:18

N219 aircraft produced by LAPAN, PTDI secures Type Certificate


Bandung, West Java (ANTARA) - Indonesia-made N219 aircraft, produced by aircraft manufacturer PTDI in cooperation with the National Institute of Aeronautics and Space (LAPAN), completed series of certification tests and officially secured a Type Certificate at the end of 2020.

The Type Certificate was issued by the civil airworthiness authority, Directorate of Airworthiness and Aircraft Operation (DKPPU) at the Ministry of Transportation.

"The first Prototype Design 1 of N219 Nurtanio has clocked 250 flight cycles and 275 flight hours, while the second Prototype Design 2 completed 143 flight cycles and 176 flight hours. In total, the N219 aircraft completed 393 flight cycles and 451 flight hours during this certification process," Director of Technology and Development of PT Dirgantara Indonesia (PTDI) Gita Amperiawan stated here on Monday.

Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi bore witness to the N219 Type Certificate being handed over by Secretary of the Directorate General of Air Transportation Nur Isnin Istiartono to PTDI President Director Elfien Goentoro in Jakarta. "The certification process is the most important one to ensure security and safety on account of the fact that the aircraft’s services will be availed by users and the general public in future," he stated.

In connection with the DKPPU test results, the N219 aircraft was declared to have met the CASR Part 23 (Airworthiness Standards for Aeroplanes in the Normal, Utility, Acrobatic, or Commuter Category).

Manufacturing of the N219 aircraft began in 2014 for the design and application phase of the Type Certificate followed by the manufacture of the first aircraft prototype in 2016 and the second aircraft prototype in 2017 along with the system integration process.

After obtaining the Type Certificate, the N219 will enter the commercialization stage in 2021.

PTDI President Director Elfien Goentoro affirmed that the N219 is a matter of pride for Indonesia, as for the pioneering time, it has successfully completed the certification of aircraft that was entirely manufactured by Indonesians.

N 219 plane when it underwent night flight during certification process

 
Another test flight during certification process, at this time it was conducted in daylight

 
This video tries to compile some of the certification process that include meeting, test flight, some moment during the process until it then get the certification.

 
N219 gets type certificate, PT DI prepares amphibious version


Aceh, N. Kalimantan, Papua provinces order 52 aircraft State-owned aircraft manufacturer PT Dirgantara Indonesia (PT DI) has obtained a type certificate for its N219 commuter aircraft after a series of test flights using two prototypes. A type certificate indicates the airworthiness of an aircraft type and model, and is issued by the Airworthiness and Aircraft Operation Directorate (DKPPU), which falls under the Civil Aviation Directorate General at the Transportation Ministry. The ministry’s Civil Aviation Directorate General secretary, Nur Isnin Istiarto handed the certificate to PT DI president director Elfien Goentoro on Monday, witnessed by Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi,
1609340593308.png

This article was published in thejakartapost.com with the title "N219 gets type certificate, PT DI prepares amphibious version".


Test flight carried out with the first flying prototype. In total there are 4 prototypes being made to pass certification in which 2 of them for static test (not flying).

 
N 219 simulator. Indonesia Aerospace can make a simulator as well. One of foreign customer is Malaysia.

 
