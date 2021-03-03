What's new

Indonesia will enforce 2022 ban on raw mineral ore exports: official

Indonesia will enforce 2022 ban on raw mineral ore exports: official


JAKARTA (Reuters) - A senior Indonesian mining ministry official pledged on Thursday that authorities would enforce a ban on the export of raw ore exports by 2022 to make miners process minerals in the country.

Based on a 2017 mining regulation, Indonesia is due to stop allowing the export of unprocessed ore starting Jan. 12, 2022, after giving miners a five year period to build smelters onshore.

“They must finish building (smelters),” Bambang Gatot, the mining ministry’s Director General of Coal and Minerals, said on Thursday.

“If they don’t finish in time, they should continue building, but they won’t be allowed to export ore,” he told reporters.

Indonesia stopped exports of raw ore such as nickel, bauxite and concentrates of other minerals from 2014 to 2016, and the revenues of mining companies such as PT Aneka Tambang have declined following the ban. (reut.rs/2OFsX2H)

Given the impact, the government then relaxed the ban in January 2017 under certain conditions including that companies put forward plans to build smelters.


Nickel prices have climbed in both London and Shanghai on concerns about the 2022 ban in ore exports. [MET/L]

As of July, there were 41 smelter projects being constructed with more than half of them nickel smelting projects, data from Indonesia’s mining ministry showed.

Twenty-two nickel smelting plants are currently being developed with an estimated 46.33 million tonnes of input capacity. Three of these are near completion, while the others are mostly still in the early stage of construction.

Indonesia has 13 existing nickel smelting facilities with a combined input capacity of 24.52 million tonnes, which mostly produce nickel pig iron (NPI).



It's good to see a Muslim country take sensible, concrete steps.
A very good decision, let's hope they stick with it, and not bow to any external pressure.
 
Yup, actually for nickle ore, we have expedited the ban and it is effective since January 2020 and currently EU is taking action to go against that decision.


January 14, 202110:48 PM
Updated 2 months ago


UPDATE 1-EU escalates WTO case against Indonesia over export curbs
By Philip Blenkinsop
2 Min Read

(Adds EU Commission comment, case background)

BRUSSELS, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The European Union escalated its challenge at the World Trade Organization on Thursday over Indonesia’s export ban on nickel ore by requesting the Geneva-based trade body form a panel to adjudicate on the case.

The bloc launched its initial complaint in Nov 2019 against the export restrictions on raw materials, notably nickel ore and iron ore, that are used to make stainless steel.


The European Commission, which coordinates trade policy for the 27-nation European Union, said Indonesia’s export ban on nickel ore and domestic processing requirements for nickel ore and iron ore were illegal and unfair for EU steel producers.

“The fact is that no WTO member is permitted to restrict exports of raw materials in this way, imposing illegal restrictions to favour domestic producers,” EU Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said in a statement.

The request for a panel follows a period of consultations from Jan. 30, 2020, which failed to resolve the issue. A ruling of the panel would likely be at least a year away.


The EU stainless steel industry was producing at its lowest level for 10 years, while Indonesia was set to become the second largest global producer after China due to unfair measures, the Commission said.

The $20 billion EU stainless steel industry employs some 30,000 people directly, with major players Acerinox, Aperam, Outokumpu and Acciai Speciali Terni.

Separately, the EU imposed duties on hot-rolled flat stainless steel from Indonesia in 2019 and launched an investigation in September into cold-rolled stainless products from Indonesia. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop, editing by Marine Strauss, William Maclean)

