Dian Septiari

The Jakarta Post

Jakarta | Tue, October 16, 2018 | 02:21 pmYou are not alone: Foreign Minister Retno LP Marsudi (second right) and Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Malki (third left) release balloons during the Walk for Peace and Humanity event held during Car Free Day near the Hotel Indonesia traffic circle in Central Jakarta on Sunday. (The Jakarta Post/Dhoni Setiawan)Indonesia has hit back on Australia’s announcement that it is considering to follow the United States in moving its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, with a senior official advising caution to its southern neighbor.Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Tuesday he was "open-minded" to proposals to formally recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and move his nation's embassy to the holy city, according to AFP.Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi hit back in response, saying Indonesia would continue to watch Morrison’s statement closely on the issue.“Indonesia conveys our strong concern on the announcement and questions the merit of the announcement,” she said after consultations with her Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Maliki on Tuesday.Retno reaffirmed Indonesia's position on the two-state solution, saying it was a basic principle that must be upheld in order to achieve lasting peace between Palestine and Israel.She also reminded that the issue of Jerusalem was one of the six points that must be negotiated and decided on as a factor in any comprehensive peace between Palestine and Israel, in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolutions and various peace negotiations in the UN General Assembly.”Indonesia has asked Australia and other countries to keep supporting the Palestine-Israel peace process in accordance with the principles that have been previously agreed upon, and not take action that could threaten the peace process itself and global security,” she said.Morrison previously said Australia was committed to a two-state solution, “but frankly it hasn't been going that well, not a lot of progress has been made, and you don't keep doing the same thing and expect different results.”Palestine's Maliki, who is in Jakarta as part of a week-long celebration of Palestinian solidarity by Indonesia, said Australia was at risk of violating international law, as well as its business relations with the rest of the world."It is very sad news to hear that. Because by doing so, Australia is violating international law. Australia is violating UNSC resolutions. Australia disrespects UNSC resolutions," the top diplomat said on Tuesday."Australia, by doing so, is risking trade and business relations with the rest of the world -- particularly the Arab world and Muslim countries. I hope Australia would reconsider that position before taking action."