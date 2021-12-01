Indonesia vs Arab countries, FIBA 2023 World Cup Qualifiying

Indonesia is in the same group with Lebanon, Saudi, and Jordan. We will see how they will performed.Indonesia vs Lebanon. Unfortunately Indonesia is not backed by three of its best players, Lester Prosper (naturalized player)-he gets Covid according to Lebanese authorities (suspicious...), Arki Wisnu (Get Covid during his vacation in USA by his family), and Derrick Michael, currently in Australia getting scholarship from NBA Academy Australia.Lebanon used his naturalized player. FIBA only allow any team to have 1 naturalized player. Indonesia still have another naturalized player beside Prosper, Marquest Bolden,and he played in NBA (Houston Rocket). He will only be played in important tournament like FIBA Asia Cup and World Cup ( if Indonesia passes the qualification round)