#Indonesia villages reference #China’s poverty relief experience
Indonesia is taking inspiration from China to alleviate poverty in their country. China is supporting hundreds of villages in Indonesia to become self-sufficient in food and agriculture. Our reporter Silkina Ahluwalia went to one village on the way to becoming a completely sustainable and self-reliant community.
