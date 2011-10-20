What's new

#Indonesia villages reference #China’s poverty relief experience

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
34,085
1
63,246
Country
China
Location
China
#Indonesia villages reference #China’s poverty relief experience

Indonesia is taking inspiration from China to alleviate poverty in their country. China is supporting hundreds of villages in Indonesia to become self-sufficient in food and agriculture. Our reporter Silkina Ahluwalia went to one village on the way to becoming a completely sustainable and self-reliant community.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Ali.009
Strategic Significance of Pakistan: Dr Ralph Braibanti, 1996
Replies
3
Views
3K
Uchiha
Uchiha

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top