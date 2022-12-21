What's new

Indonesia-USA defense cooperation

This is the thread showing Indonesia and USA defense cooperation

321289543_978892423087710_3089453382861950739_n.jpg


Picture:

Two F-35Bs from the USMC, one P-8I Poseidon from the US Navy, two F-16s from the Indonesian Air Force flew together in a formation.

CARATs 2022

CARATs 2022
 
U.S. Marine F-35B Lightning II pilots with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 122, 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit, fly in formation with a U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon and Indonesian Air Force F-16s during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training/ Marine Exercise (MAREX) Indonesia 2022, Dec. 18.

CARAT/MAREX Indonesia is a bilateral exercise between Indonesia and the United States designed to promote regional security cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability.

In its 28th year, the CARAT series is comprised of multinational exercises, designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' and marine corps abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Chad J. Pulliam)

321492739_1153165221984067_8285606415889650753_n.jpg

320978434_3267312376868865_6833292395312894767_n.jpg



------------------------------------------------------


In the midst of pitch darkness and the crashing waves of the Java Sea, Indonesian Navy and US Navy/Marine Corps Marines carried out Amphibious Operations to seize and control enemy-controlled beaches along the coast of Banongan Situbondo in the Sea Phase and Amphibious Operations Latgab CARAT (Cooperation Afloat) Readiness And Training) in 2022. Monday (19/12/2022)

Beginning with the Special Landing (Ratsus) which was carried out by Taifib 2 troops from the Marine Corps of the Indonesian Navy and US Recon to report confirmation of the landing beach. The Combat Fall Team (Junpur) carried out the jump as front observers of artillery shooting. The Sea Phase was then followed by Amphibious Operations using the BMP 3F Tank Ranpur, LVT 7 A-1, KAPA K-61 and Assault Amphibious Vehicles (AAV) / LVTP-7, - LCAC 25, LAV, JLTV belonging to the US Navy/Marine landed and hit the landing beach landing Infantry troops. To increase the victory and destroy the enemy's strength, the How 105 Cannon was carried out. The attack was continued with the Battle of the City to seize and control the city controlled by the enemy.

This simulation is part of the Marine Corps Marine Corps scenario and US Navy-Marines whose implementation was witnessed by Danpasmar 2 Brigadier General TNI (Mar) Suherlan, S.E., M.M. , M.Sc., CHRMP., Danguspurla II First Admiral TNI Deny Prasetyo, Commanding Officer 2d Battalion 4th Marines Leutenant Colonel Jared Reddinger and other officials from the Indonesian Navy, US Navy and US Marine Corps

320952624_1204580017125693_7209155782133551903_n.jpg

320970122_940430433589655_3337093290735868800_n.jpg

320972617_5996257433737853_2281423269366797708_n.jpg

321021412_693107259098396_1825512189371966536_n.jpg

320393180_6315974455083799_7610201238477225219_n.jpg
 
Indonesian Navy sailors sail pass amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23) after rigid hull inflatable boat operations with Maritime Raid Platoon, 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) /Marine Exercise (MAREX) Indonesia 2022 in Surabaya, Dec. 13.

CARAT/MAREX Indonesia is a bilateral exercise between Indonesia and the United States designed to promote regional security cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance maritime interoperability.

In its 28th year, the CARAT series is comprised of multinational exercises, designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies' and marine corps abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Kevin G. Rivas)

320658180_844071770140673_2461446423069045394_n.jpg
 

