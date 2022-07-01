Indonesia, UAE ink agreement on defense industry development







Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto and Minister of State for Defense Affairs of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Mohammed Ahmed Al Bowardi, signed a cooperation protocol on defense industry development at the UAE Defense Ministry on Thursday (June 30, 2022). (ANTARA/HO-Dokumen KBRI)

Jakarta (ANTARA) - Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto and Minister of State for Defense Affairs of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Mohammed Ahmed Al Bowardi signed a cooperation protocol on the development of the defense industry on Thursday."The cooperation in the defense field is very crucial for the two countries, particularly to develop the defense industry in the future," Subianto said in a written statement received here on Thursday.The agreement was signed at the UAE Defense Ministry office.The cooperation protocol is aimed at paving the way for the advancement and development of bilateral cooperation in the defense industry, as well as the planning and development of industrial capacity in a mutually beneficial way.It also covers cooperation in formulating a strategy for harmonizing the strategic planning of the two countries' defense industries.In addition, the protocol also allows the formulation of policies on conducting joint research and development, joint production, international marketing, the national offset program, technological licensing, international talent provision, and human resource investment.The two ministers also witnessed the signing of cooperation agreements between Indonesia's state-owned shipbuilding company PT PAL and the UAE government, as well as between Indonesia's state-owned aircraft manufacturer PT Dirgantara Indonesia and the arms industry PT Pindad and a private UAE company.Earlier, the two countries had signed a cooperation agreement on the defense field in Abu Dhabi on February 24, 2020.The cooperation agreement covers mutual visits of the armed forces' officers, exchange of information, scientific and technological cooperation in the defense industry, capacity building, and human resource development.