Indonesia to Set up Manufacturing Facility in Islamabad: Consul General

A large-scale manufacturing facility will be set up in Islamabad soon, which will create employment opportunities for the local populace,” Consul General of Indonesia, Dr. June Kuncoro Hadiningrat said this while inaugurating a three-day International Consumer Products Exhibition at Expo Center organized by Ecommerce Gateway held in Karachi.

Talking about the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between two brotherly countries, Dr. Hadiningrat said Indonesia had completed its end of the work. “Now Pakistan government would take it further to the closing.”

He said the convention of an international exhibition in Karachi post-Covid would further promote the bilateral relations between the two countries.

Speaking on the occasion, the Consul General of Iran in Pakistan Hasan Nourian said Iran was trying to develop trade relations with Pakistan. “Peace is the primary requirement for economic development across the world. We hope that the conflict would be resolved through dialogue.”

At the third three-day International Consumer Products Exhibition at Expo Center organized by Ecommerce Gateway, over 150 brands from Pakistan, Indonesia, and Iran are exhibiting their products including cosmetics, beauty products, toys, office stationery, food & beverages, and several other consumer products.

A large number of visitors appeared at the exhibition, and SOPs prescribed by NCOC were observed to the letter. The exhibition will continue till Sunday, February 27, 2022.



I wonder what manufacturing company will be set up in Islamabad

It could be automotive part makers like Astra and Bakrie Otoparts



My prediction is Wika Manufacture which produce Gesits electric motor cycle

 

