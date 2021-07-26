Indonesia to launch new bid to host 2036 summer Olympics

Indonesia to launch new bid to host 2036 summer Olympic ​

JAKARTA, July 23 (Reuters) - Indonesia's National Olympic Committee plans to launch a bid to host the summer Olympics in 2036 after losing out this week to a bid by Brisbane to hold the 2032 Games, the head of the committee said.Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa and Stanley Widianto; Editing by Ed Davies and Ana Nicolaci da Costa