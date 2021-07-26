What's new

Indonesia to launch new bid to host 2036 summer Olympics

Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
12,088
22
16,367
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Indonesia to launch new bid to host 2036 summer Olympic


JAKARTA, July 23 (Reuters) - Indonesia's National Olympic Committee plans to launch a bid to host the summer Olympics in 2036 after losing out this week to a bid by Brisbane to hold the 2032 Games, the head of the committee said.

Reporting by Agustinus Beo Da Costa and Stanley Widianto; Editing by Ed Davies and Ana Nicolaci da Costa

www.reuters.com

Indonesia to launch new bid to host 2036 summer Olympics

Indonesia's National Olympic Committee plans to launch a bid to host the summer Olympics in 2036 after losing out this week to a bid by Brisbane to hold the 2032 Games, the head of the committee said.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com

FIFA World Cup U 20 Promotion (2023)

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom