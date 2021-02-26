Indonesia to form ‘world’s largest’ geothermal holding firm ​

Indonesia to form ‘world’s largest’ geothermal holding firm The government appears set to steam ahead in developing the country's geothermal potential, with a plan to form a joint geothermal holding company by merging three SOEs.

Norman HarsonoThe Jakarta PostPREMIUMJakarta / Fri, February 26, 2021 / 11:09 amSteam rises from a chimney on Jan. 13, 2020 at PT Geo Dipa Energi's geothermal power plant in the Dieng working area (WKP) in Wonosobo, Central Java. The government announced on Feb. 22, 2021 a plan to merge Geo Dipa with PLN subsidiary PT PLN Gas and Geothermal (PLN GG) and Pertamina PT Pertamina subsidiary Geothermal Energy (PGE) to form a joint holding company to exploit the country's geothermal potential.(Antara/Anis Efizudin)The State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) Ministry plans to merge PT Geo Dipa Energi, PT Pertamina Geothermal Energy (PGE) and PT PLN Gas and Geothermal (PLN GG) this year to form a giant geothermal holding company to push green energy use in the country. Together, the three companies have an installed geothermal capacity of 1,022.5 megawatts (MW), or nearly half of Indonesia’s 2,130.7MW installed capacity, according to the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry.“The joint [geothermal holding] company will be the biggest in the world in terms of installed capacity,” SOEs Deputy Minister Pahala Mansury told The Jakarta Post by text message on Feb 22. “The holding company will combine their strengths in development or drilling, in transmitting energy to end users and in financing,” he said. Indonesian Geothermal Association (INAGA/API) chairman Priya