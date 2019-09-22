Indonesia to build country's longest bridge linking islands near Singapore

Hutama Karya will participate in the Batam Bintan bridge tender​

The bidding is set to begin in early 2021 and two giant state owned construction companies, PT Adhi Karya and PT Hutama Karya have shown their interest to build the bridge.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------President Joko Widodo alias Jokowi (third right) accompanied by Presidential Chief of Staff Moeldoko (second right), PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono (right), Head of the Toll Road Regulatory Agency Danang Parikesit (second left) and President Director of PT Hutama Karya (Persero) Bintang Perbowo (third left) observing the Pekanbaru-Dumai Section 1 Pekanbaru-Minas Toll Road in Rumbai, Pekanbaru, Riau, Friday, February 21, 2020. The construction of this toll road is targeted for completion by the end of April 2020.ANTARA / Sigid Kurniawan.The state-owned construction company PT Hutama Karya (Persero) is interested in participating in the tender for the Batam - Bintan bridge project which will be carried out by the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing in 2021.This project scheme is a collaboration between the government and business entities. "In principle, Hutama Karya is interested and plans to participate in the auction process using the PPP system where the company has good competence and portfolios in the construction of long-span bridges," said Executive Vice President, Corporate Secretary Hutama Karya Muhammad Fauzan, Friday, November 20, 2020.In the PPP project auction process, said Fauzan, Hutama Karya is still exploring with other companies to be able to partner and collaborate. Hutama Karya is also still considering several aspects, namely legal aspects, commercial aspects, technical aspects and business aspects, especially the consideration that the PPP project is a long-term project.Previously reported, the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing stated that the Batam - Bintan (Babin) bridge PPP project will begin the auction stage early next year. Director General of Infrastructure Financing of the Ministry of PUPR, Eko D. Heripoerwanto, explained that the bridge project that connects the two main islands in the Riau Islands has not yet entered the auction process. "Currently, the auction stage is not yet in process.We hope that the pre-qualification for the Batam - Bintan Bridge project can take place in January 2021," said Eko, Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Eko further explained that the Batam - Bintan bridge project was included in the PPP project plan for the 2021 budget year out of a total of 13 PPP projects in the road and bridge category.