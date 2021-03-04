Indonesia: Suicide bombers attack church after Palm Sunday Mass | DW News

At least 20 people have been injured in a suicide bombing outside a Catholic cathedral in the Indonesian city of Makassar. Authorities say two bombers were killed in the attack. Churches have been targeted in Indonesia in the past by Islamic extremists. Pope Francis said he would pray for the victims, who were attending Palm Sunday Mass.The beginning of Easter week is a holy time for Christians. But in Makassar the celebrations were marred by violence. As worshippers were leaving Sunday Mass, two suspected suicide bombers set off explosions outside the Indonesian city's main Catholic cathedral. One of them was said to be a woman. President Joko Widodo called for calm, saying his government would ensure people of all faiths can worship without fear.