Indonesia: Suicide bombers attack church after Palm Sunday Mass | DW News

Indos

Indos

At least 20 people have been injured in a suicide bombing outside a Catholic cathedral in the Indonesian city of Makassar. Authorities say two bombers were killed in the attack. Churches have been targeted in Indonesia in the past by Islamic extremists. Pope Francis said he would pray for the victims, who were attending Palm Sunday Mass.

The beginning of Easter week is a holy time for Christians. But in Makassar the celebrations were marred by violence. As worshippers were leaving Sunday Mass, two suspected suicide bombers set off explosions outside the Indonesian city's main Catholic cathedral. One of them was said to be a woman. President Joko Widodo called for calm, saying his government would ensure people of all faiths can worship without fear.
 
Kyle Sun

Kyle Sun

Shit! Nobody can figure out those lunatics. We really need to find a way to get rid of them.
 
Indos

Indos

Makassar is located in Sulawesi island, this island is close to Philippine. The network is very likely related to Abu Sayyaf group network in Philippine. Alhamdulillah it has been more than a decade where the terrorist cells can only make minor damage inside Indonesia. Pretty much the scale is much much reduced if we compared to early 2000 where terrorist can even attack Jakarta with many casualties, where the biggest casualties happen in the attack in Bali.
 
