Indonesia Stealth Warship Program

Design

First launch is in 2012 but it get accident (burning).(builder model number) was a Klewang-class stealth trimaran fast attack craft launched by PT Lundin Industry Invest for the Indonesian Navy in 2012. [2] She was destroyed by fire on 28 September 2012 while undergoing fitting out. [3] KRIhas a length of 63 m (207 ft), a beam of 16 m (52 ft), with a draught of 1.2 m (3.9 ft), and displacement of 219 t (216 long tons). [2] The vessel was powered by four MAN V12 diesel engines with total power output of 7,200 horsepower (5.4 MW), which propelled four MJP 550 waterjets, with two located on the outrigger and the other two on the main hull.has a maximum speed of 35 knots (65 km/h), with cruising speed at 22 knots (41 km/h). [2] She has a range of around 2,000 nautical miles (3,700 km) at 16 knots (30 km/h). The vessel has a complement of 29 personnel, including a team of special forces. [2] was planned to be armed with four and up to eight C-705 anti-ship missiles in enclosed launchers and a Type 730 CIWS in stealthy turret. According to the builder, the vessel also able to be armed with Penguin or Exocet missiles and naval gun of up to 57 mm caliber without affecting the stability of the vessel. She also carried an 11 m high-speed rigid-hulled inflatable boat for the special forces team. [2] -----------------------------------------------------------------The new vessel, KRI Golok, just been launched couple months ago and built after extensive research on the material that will have better resistance with heat and fire