Indonesia Stealth Warship Program

First launch is in 2012 but it get accident (burning).
KRI Klewang (625)
(builder model number X3K
) was a Klewang-class
stealth trimaran
fast attack craft launched by PT Lundin Industry Invest
for the Indonesian Navy
in 2012.[2]
She was destroyed by fire on 28 September 2012 while undergoing fitting out.[3]
Design
KRI Klewang
has a length
of 63 m (207 ft), a beam of 16 m (52 ft), with a draught of 1.2 m (3.9 ft), and displacement of 219 t
(216 long tons).[2]
The vessel was powered by four MAN V12 diesel engines with total power output of 7,200 horsepower (5.4 MW), which propelled four MJP 550 waterjets, with two located on the outrigger and the other two on the main hull. Klewang
has a maximum speed of 35 knots (65 km/h), with cruising speed at 22 knots (41 km/h).[2]
She has a range of around 2,000 nautical miles (3,700 km) at 16 knots (30 km/h). The vessel has a complement of 29 personnel, including a team of special forces.[2]
Klewang
was planned to be armed with four and up to eight C-705
anti-ship missiles in enclosed launchers and a Type 730 CIWS
in stealthy turret. According to the builder, the vessel also able to be armed with Penguin
or Exocet
missiles and naval gun of up to 57 mm caliber without affecting the stability of the vessel. She also carried an 11 m high-speed rigid-hulled inflatable boat
for the special forces team.[2]
The new vessel, KRI Golok, just been launched couple months ago and built after extensive research on the material that will have better resistance with heat and fire