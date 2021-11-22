Indonesia Stealth Warship Program

Indos said:



This thread will be dedicated with the development of this Stealth warship. I will try post development like weapon test, Indonesian navy order, possible order from other countries, etc Click to expand...

Looks beautiful! Congratulations bud!Indonesia has been underspending for its defense for a long, long time. It is time that you guys increase your defence budget to modernize your forces. Fast assault gunboats make sense for you since Indonesia has several oil platforms and marine based assets around your islands to protect.Jalasveva Jayamahe to your Navy!