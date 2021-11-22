What's new

Indonesia Stealth Warship Program

This thread will be dedicated with the development of this Stealth warship. I will try post development like weapon test, Indonesian navy order, possible order from other countries, etc

 
First launch is in 2012 but it get accident (burning).

1640746724772.png


KRI Klewang (625) (builder model number X3K) was a Klewang-class stealth trimaran fast attack craft launched by PT Lundin Industry Invest for the Indonesian Navy in 2012.[2] She was destroyed by fire on 28 September 2012 while undergoing fitting out.[3]

Design
KRI Klewang has a length of 63 m (207 ft), a beam of 16 m (52 ft), with a draught of 1.2 m (3.9 ft), and displacement of 219 t (216 long tons).[2] The vessel was powered by four MAN V12 diesel engines with total power output of 7,200 horsepower (5.4 MW), which propelled four MJP 550 waterjets, with two located on the outrigger and the other two on the main hull. Klewang has a maximum speed of 35 knots (65 km/h), with cruising speed at 22 knots (41 km/h).[2] She has a range of around 2,000 nautical miles (3,700 km) at 16 knots (30 km/h). The vessel has a complement of 29 personnel, including a team of special forces.[2]

Klewang was planned to be armed with four and up to eight C-705 anti-ship missiles in enclosed launchers and a Type 730 CIWS in stealthy turret. According to the builder, the vessel also able to be armed with Penguin or Exocet missiles and naval gun of up to 57 mm caliber without affecting the stability of the vessel. She also carried an 11 m high-speed rigid-hulled inflatable boat for the special forces team.[2]

The new vessel, KRI Golok, just been launched couple months ago and built after extensive research on the material that will have better resistance with heat and fire

1640746849784.png
 
Looks beautiful! Congratulations bud!

Indonesia has been underspending for its defense for a long, long time. It is time that you guys increase your defence budget to modernize your forces. Fast assault gunboats make sense for you since Indonesia has several oil platforms and marine based assets around your islands to protect.


Jalasveva Jayamahe to your Navy! 🇮🇩:yahoo:
 
