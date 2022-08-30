Indonesia State owned Agriculture company targets to supply 1/3 of the country cooking oil demand

REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA -- President Director of PTPN III (Persero) as the holding company of plantation SOEs Mohammad Abdul Ghani said SOE Minister Erick Thohir emphasized that PTPN Group is transforming related to the commodity roadmap. Erick, ghani said, wants PTPN Group to focus on a number of commodities.PTPN palm oil farm in West Java"So far, we have managed a lot of commodities, but in the future we will focus on two main commodities, namely palm oil head and cane sugar. Specifically for palm oil and cane sugar, this national strategic project (PSN) has been included," said Ghani during the Morning Chat (Ngopi) with BUMN at the Ministry of SOEs office, Jakarta, Monday (22/8).Ghani targets PTPN to produce 1.8 million kg of cooking oil (migor) by 2026 or about one-third of the national cooking oil needs of 5.7 million tons. As for the bulk category, ghani continued, PTPN Group is able to supply 80 percent of the community's needs.Ghani also targets to increase the area of oil palm land managed by PTPN from the current 550 thousand hectares to 700 thousand hectares by 2030. This can be realized through the policy of refocusing commodities by converting rubber plants to oil palm."When that happens, PTPN will become the world's largest oil palm plantation company. At that time we will enter the downstream sector as well, in 2026 it will produce 1.8 million tons and biodiesel will produce at least 450 thousand tons," said Ghani.To realize this, continued Ghani, PTPN Group is currently waiting for the Presidential Regulation on the establishment of an oil palm subholding called Palmco. He hopes that the process of forming Palmco can be completed by next October."Since last year, August 18, PTPN has launched cooking oil for retail under the NusaKita brand, the target is that by 2024 we will produce 6 percent of national production. Until the end of this year, the capacity of our plant is 17 thousand tons per month and gradually continues to be increased," he added.