Indonesia Starts Construction of Southeast Asia’s First Electric Vehicle Battery Factory

President Jokowi inaugurates the groundbreaking of a Freeport Indonesia smelter construction in Gresik.

Dana pembangunan <i>smelter</i> mencapai Rp 2,1 triliun.

Freeport Indonesia majority stake is in the hand of state own mining Holding, MIN ID. This is smelter to process cooper and cooper is one of the main ingredient of current EV battery technology. The smelter will produce cathode and anode that is needed in EV battery industryCopper is the primary material for EV battery connectors and the wiring harness, which allows for the flow of electricity throughout the car. It also makes up the windings that are central to an electric motor.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- President Joko “ Jokowi ” Widodo on Tuesday, Oct. 12, departed to the East Java Province from the Halim Perdanakusuma Military Airbase.As the President and his entourage landed at the Juanda International Airport, they immediately traveled to the Gresik Special Economic Zone (KEK) to inaugurate the groundbreaking of a Freeport Indonesia smelter construction.The construction of the smelter located in the Java Integrated Industrial and Port Estate (JIIPE) Gresik is planned to start in 2023.Vice President Corporate Communication of PT Freeport Indonesia, Riza Pratama, mentioned in anreport that the massive project would likely cost up to US$3 billion. The location was picked as it is compatible with a cement plant, which can utilize the results of processing sulfuric acid, silver and gypsum.“Why is the Freeport smelter built in Gresik? One of the reasons is that it can be used by the cement plant to manage sulfate acid, which dominates,” said Riza.-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Older news but with more detail explanationSunday, August 25, 2019 | 18:52 WIBBy : Primus Dorimulu / AB Tony Wenas. (Photo: B1/Primus Dorimulu)Theor concentrate processing plant owned by PT Freeport Indonesia (FI) will operate in December 2023. With the disbursement of US$ 150 million or around Rp 2.1 trillion, the construction of thein Gresik, East Java, has reached 3, 8%, namely, among others,amdal, location rental fees, and land preparation. The total investment for processing the concentrate into cathode and anode reaches US$ 3 billion."Freeport has received loan commitments from 11 banks and this is the first loan since the company started operations," said PT FI President Director Tony Wenas towhen inspecting the location of thein the industrial area built by the Java Integrated Industrial and Ports Estate (JIIPE) in Gresik. , Saturday (24/7/2019). Three of the 11 creditor banks are domestic banks.Processing 2 million concentrates supplied from Mimika Regency, Papua, the production capacity of PT FI'splant reaches 550,000 tons of cathodes. Currently, said Tony, concentrate production is declining, because ore production in open pit mining is running low and will run out this year. The years 2020 to 2022 are a transition period from open pit mining to underground mining.Concentrate production will return to normal in 2023 when theplant operates. At that time, the production of 3 million tons of concentrate will be entirely produced fromAs much as 1 million is processed by PT Smelting and 2 million tons is processed by PT FI itself.As the 25% shareholder of PT Smelting in Gresik, PT FI actually already owns afactoryHowever, the concentrate production of PT FI during normal times reaches 3 million tons per year, while the concentrate produced at PT Smelting is only 1 million tons. In accordance with a special mining business permit (IUPK), PT FI is required to build a domesticmineral refining and processing company within five years of the permit being granted.Unlike the contract of work (KK) regime, the IUPK regime prohibits the export of raw materials. Mineral products exported must be processed domestically. Starting from the time the permit was granted, according to Tony, themust be operational by the end of December 2023 or five years after obtaining the IUPK."We believe that the construction of thecan be done on time and will operate in December 2023," said Tony.Overall, theconstruction process has reached 3.8%, but land maturation has reached 46% andhas reached 76%.Tony believes that theconstruction will be on target, also because of the strong support from the government. A creditor bank is also ready to disburse a loan of US$ 3 billion."This is our first time, Freeport Indonesia has borrowed," said PT FI Deputy President Director Orias Petrus Moedak on the same occasion.Capacity Sofar, 1 million concentrates produced by PT FI are processed by PT Smelting, a joint venture company with Mitsubishi in Gresik, East Java. The majority of shares in this company are controlled by Mitsubishi and its Japanese partners, while PT FI is 25%. In addition to processing concentrate from PT FI, PT Smelting also processes 100,000 tons of concentrate from PT Amman Mineral, formerly PT Newmont.In 2019, said PT Smelting President Director Hiroshi Kondo, the company processed 1.1 million tons of copper concentrate and produced 291,000 tons of cathode, 1.04 million sulfuric acid, 805,000 tons of copper slag, 31,000 tons of gypsum, and 2,000 tons of anode sludge.Although it has only enjoyed dividends in the last three years after 23 years of operation, Kondo said, his party has contributed to Indonesia. PT Petrokimia Gresik's operation, which is located next door, receives a supply of 1.04 million sulfuric acid from PT Smelting.Meanwhile, around 800,000 tons of copper slag is used as raw material for the cement industry, helping the operations of cement companies in the Gresik area. With an initial investment of US$ 624 million, PT Smelting has now produced cathodes worth US$ 20 billion."One of our considerations for investing inin Indonesia is the large Indonesian market. In fact, most of the cathodes must be exported because of the small absorption capacity of the domestic industry," said Tondo to the capital's mass media leaders at his office in Gresik.PT Smelting cathodes are exported to Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam. If the manufacturing industry in Indonesia is strong enough, copper marketing will be fully absorbed in the country. Copper, among others, is needed by the automotive industry, manufacturers of airand various types of electronics, and construction for electrical installations. The development of electric cars will require a lot of copper.The final products of thecompany are cathode or copper, sulfuric acid, copper slag, gypsum, and anode sludge. Inside the anode mud is gold, silver, and other precious metals. By choosing a location in Gresik, not Papua, allproducts can be marketed and do not damage the environment. The JIIPE industrial area also has its own port to facilitate exports.The anode sludge from the PT FI smelter plant will be purified by a company. At this plant, the sludge is processed into pure gold, pure silver, and a mixture of platinum, palladium, selenium, and other metals.From the ore or ore that is mined, PT FI produces concentrate. "In fact, the added value of copper concentrate has reached 95%. If it is processed through a, the added value will only increase by 5%," said Tony.The added value of copper concentrate is much different from the added value of nickel concentrate which is below 50%. "However, the construction of thehas become our commitment," said Tony.Concentrate from PT FI has received a high enough price on the London Metal Exchange (LME) which is already quite high. This is a testament to the high added value of concentrate.The value of gold in concentrate is more than 30%. The largest is copper. PT FI'splant will produce 550,000 tons of copper, 30-60 tons of gold, around 120 tons of silver per year.