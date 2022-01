Sonda rocket made by LAPAN (National Institute of Aeronautics and Space) is a type of rocket for research purposes, which is usually used to carry research instruments at an altitude of 48 - 145 km above the earth's surface or the space between the maximum height of the hot air balloon and the satellite. Lapan has an agenda for 2021-2025 to develop a two-stage rocket with an altitude of 300 kilometers.