Indonesia Sovereign Wealth Fund

President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo has chosen a seasoned banker, Ridha DM Wirakusumah, to lead the country's sovereign wealth fund, called the Indonesia Investment Authority (INA), which it is hoped will attract global investors to Southeast Asia’s largest economy. The former president director of private lender Bank Permata spent more than 30 years in banking and investment before assuming the role as CEO of the wealth fund.


Indonesia taps seasoned banker to manage multibillion-dollar sovereign wealth fund​

Feb 18, 2021

The Jakarta Post

72.6K subscribers
 
IMF warns Russia sanctions threaten to chip away at dollar dominance - FT​

1648988841264.png


March 31 (Reuters) - Financial sanctions imposed on Russia threaten to gradually dilute the dominance of the U.S. dollar and could result in a more fragmented international monetary system, Gita Gopinath, IMF's First Deputy Managing Director, told The Financial Times.

Russia has been hit with a plethora of sanctions from the United States and its allies for its late-February invasion of Ukraine. Russia has called the invasion a 'special operation' to disarm its neighbour.

"The dollar would remain the major global currency even in that landscape but fragmentation at a smaller level is certainly quite possible," Gopinath told the newspaper in an interview, adding that some countries are already renegotiating the currency in which they get paid for trade.

She said that the war will also spur the adoption of digital finance, from cryptocurrencies to stablecoins and central bank digital currencies.

The IMF did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Gopinath told the FT that the greater use of other currencies in global trade would lead to further diversification of the reserve assets held by national central banks.

She had earlier said the sanctions against Russia do not foreshadow the demise of the dollar as the reserve currency and that the war in Ukraine will slow global economic growth but will not cause a global recession.
 

