Indonesia - South Africa Historical connection

@Indos - you may not be aware, we have probably the largest indonesian descendants outside of Malaya/Indonesia:
Islam influence is amazingly strong in this community. They were instrumental in establishing Muslim Judical Council in South Africa and halal produce certification going back to 1940s. Practically halal can be found anywhere and almost all restaurants tend to serve halal.
Food impact to our nation has been huge. Essentially Bobotek - bobotjie is our national dish.
