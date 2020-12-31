What's new

Indonesia - South Africa Historical connection

denel

denel

Jul 12, 2013
@Indos - you may not be aware, we have probably the largest indonesian descendants outside of Malaya/Indonesia:

Islam influence is amazingly strong in this community. They were instrumental in establishing Muslim Judical Council in South Africa and halal produce certification going back to 1940s. Practically halal can be found anywhere and almost all restaurants tend to serve halal.

zodakreza.wordpress.com

The Indonesian Connection – Islam in South Africa

The fascinating history of Indonesian influence in the development of Islam in South Africa, helped inadvertently by the Dutch East India Company!
zodakreza.wordpress.com zodakreza.wordpress.com

The Handwritten Heritage of South Africa’s Kitabs - AramcoWorld

One heirloom connects Muslim families of Cape Town to heritage more than any other: a kitab. Historians and linguists value them, too, as some preserve the
www.aramcoworld.com www.aramcoworld.com


henristeenkamp.org

South Africa's Forgotten Minority: The Cape Malays - Henri Steenkamp

Were it not for their unique cuisine, vibrant traditions, and beautiful houses in the Bo-Kaap district of Cape Town, South Africa’s Cape Malay population would have easily been lost to history. But beneath the cheerful veneer of pastel homes and deliciously fusion foods lies a story of pain...
henristeenkamp.org henristeenkamp.org

www.southafrica.net

The colour of Cape Malay culture (ZA)

The Cape Malay community has contributed to the vast tapestry of South African traditions.
www.southafrica.net www.southafrica.net

Food impact to our nation has been huge. Essentially Bobotek - bobotjie is our national dish.

theculturetrip.com

Cape Malay Cuisine: South Africa’s Unique Southeast Asian Food Culture

Cape Malay cuisine is a 300-year-old style of cooking native to Cape Town, South Africa. Read on and discover its must-try dishes and treats.
theculturetrip.com theculturetrip.com
 
Last edited:
Indos

Indos

Jul 25, 2013
Well I think the biggest Indonesian descent after in Malaysia and Singapore (basically my tribe, Minang, become the first Malaysian modern King (comes from Nagari Sambilan state which is ruled by Minang) and first Singapore President 8-)) is Suriname, Suriname is in Africa right ....

Here when Jokowi met with Suriname Ambassador which is Javanese, they speak Javanese to each other, Surinamese Indonesian cannot speak Indonesian language which comes from Malay language, but only Javanese and Suriname language

2013 when Jokowi was stil Jakarta Governor

 
denel

denel

Jul 12, 2013
Indos said:
Well I think the biggest Indonesian descent after in Malaysia and Singapore (basically my tribe, Minang, become the first Malaysian modern King in Nagari Sambilan state and first Singapore President 8-)) is Suriname, Suriname is in Africa right ....

Here when Jokowi met with Suriname Ambassador which is Javanese, they speak Javanese to each other, Surinamese Indonesian cannot speak Indonesian language which comes from Malay language, but only Javanese and Suriname language

2013 when Jokowi was stil Jakarta Governor

no... suriname is South america.

here cape malays only speak afrikaans dutch; they have no recollection of javanese.
 
