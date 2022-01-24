Indonesia Signs $15B Deal with US Company to Turn Coal Into Chemicals

CountStrike
December 13, 2021 | Leading Developments
Indonesia has signed a deal worth $15 billion with an American gas processing and chemical company to develop a coal gasification industry in the country, a government agency said.
The memorandum of understanding was signed between Indonesia’s Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) and Air Products and Chemicals.
The deal was described as a “long-term investment agreement” aimed at converting “low-value coal into high-value-added chemical products” such as methanol, enabling Indonesia to move downstream from raw natural resources.
Air Products builds and operates industrial gas projects. The company will work with several Indonesian corporations including coal miner Indika Energy and state-owned Bukit Asam, with investments set to start early next year, BKPM chief Bahlil Lahadalia said.
One aspect of the project will convert natural gas into blue ammonia — ammonia that has been made through a process that produces low carbon dioxide emissions.
Eko Nordiansyah • 24 January 2022 12:16
Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) today witnessed the groundbreaking ceremony of a coal gasification project in Muara Enim Regency, South Sumatra Province.
This coal gasification project is a form of cooperation with American company Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APCI).
In his remarks, President Jokowi said that this downstreaming of coal products into Dymethil Ether (DME) had actually been planned for six years.
The Head of State added that Indonesia had been dependent on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) imports for decades.
"Alhamdulillah today we can start the groundbreaking ceremony of this coal downstreaming project," he said in a video conference, Monday, January 24, 2022.
According to him, the country should be able to take advantage of its natural resources and reduce imports that don't add value to the Indonesian economy.
Jokowi Witnesses Groundbreaking Ceremony of Coal Gasification Project in Muara Enim
Eko Nordiansyah • 24 January 2022 12:16
