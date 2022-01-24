What's new

Indonesia Signs $15B Deal with US Company to Turn Coal Into Chemicals

CountStrike

CountStrike

FULL MEMBER
Dec 23, 2014
707
1
926
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
December 13, 2021 | Leading Developments

1643021871925.png


Indonesia has signed a deal worth $15 billion with an American gas processing and chemical company to develop a coal gasification industry in the country, a government agency said.

The memorandum of understanding was signed between Indonesia’s Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) and Air Products and Chemicals.
The deal was described as a “long-term investment agreement” aimed at converting “low-value coal into high-value-added chemical products” such as methanol, enabling Indonesia to move downstream from raw natural resources.

Air Products builds and operates industrial gas projects. The company will work with several Indonesian corporations including coal miner Indika Energy and state-owned Bukit Asam, with investments set to start early next year, BKPM chief Bahlil Lahadalia said.
One aspect of the project will convert natural gas into blue ammonia — ammonia that has been made through a process that produces low carbon dioxide emissions.

Indonesia Signs $15B Deal to Turn Coal Into Chemicals | Coal Age

www.coalage.com www.coalage.com

Jokowi Witnesses Groundbreaking Ceremony of Coal Gasification Project in Muara Enim​

1643022000769.png


Eko Nordiansyah • 24 January 2022 12:16

Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) today witnessed the groundbreaking ceremony of a coal gasification project in Muara Enim Regency, South Sumatra Province.

This coal gasification project is a form of cooperation with American company Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APCI).

In his remarks, President Jokowi said that this downstreaming of coal products into Dymethil Ether (DME) had actually been planned for six years.

The Head of State added that Indonesia had been dependent on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) imports for decades.

"Alhamdulillah today we can start the groundbreaking ceremony of this coal downstreaming project," he said in a video conference, Monday, January 24, 2022.

According to him, the country should be able to take advantage of its natural resources and reduce imports that don't add value to the Indonesian economy.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1485511567978676224
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Indos
Indonesia Starts Construction of Southeast Asia’s First Electric Vehicle Battery Factory
2
Replies
18
Views
1K
Indos
Indos
艹艹艹
Indonesia Breaks Ground on China-backed Green Industrial Park Set to be World's Largest
2 3
Replies
36
Views
1K
Indos
Indos
CHN Bamboo
China's $2b coal deal with Indonesia may hit Australia
2
Replies
16
Views
1K
bilibili
B
Battlion25
Indonesia’s defense modernization proceeds with cargo aircraft, naval frigates
Replies
0
Views
520
Battlion25
Battlion25
Norwegian
Govt shuns plans to renegotiate $15b energy projects
2 3 4
Replies
49
Views
1K
Pak Nationalist
Pak Nationalist

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom