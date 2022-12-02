What's new

Indonesia set to penalise sex outside marriage in overhaul of criminal code

Indonesia set to penalise sex outside marriage in overhaul of criminal code


JAKARTA – Indonesia’s Parliament is expected to pass a new criminal code in December that will penalise sex outside marriage with a punishment of up to one year in jail, officials have confirmed.

The legislative overhaul will also ban insulting the president or state institutions and expressing any views counter to Indonesia’s state ideology. Cohabitation before marriage is also banned.

Decades in the making, the new criminal code is expected to be passed on Dec 15, Indonesia’s deputy justice minister Edward Omar Sharif Hiariej told Reuters.


“We’re proud to have a criminal code that’s in line with Indonesian values,” he said.

Mr Bambang Wuryanto, a lawmaker involved in the draft, said the new code could be passed as early as next week.

The code, if passed, would apply to Indonesian citizens and foreigners alike, with business groups expressing concern about what damage the rules might have on Indonesia’s image as a holiday and investment destination.

The draft has the support of some Islamic groups in a country, where conservatism is on the rise, although opponents argue that it reverses liberal reforms enacted after the 1998 fall of authoritarian leader Suharto.

Western media cannot be trusted, this why I will give more prove

1. Western media stated that there are many opposition on this law, they show the demonstration conducted in parliament about some years ago to fool people

In fact, Demonstration is in majority conducted by university students that are more interested in Anti Corruption law, as some Liberals also protesting the change of criminal law during the same time since at that time parliament want to release those law at the same time

Now, parliament wants to release the change of criminal law in December and you dont see any Indonesian opposition on that, there is no demonstration we see in Jakarta now, but maybe only some of 100 liberals will show up later
 
why gov is so interested in personal lives of humans ? do they already solved all other issues ?
We wants BALANCE, we dont want to be like Iran and Taliban with excessive state intervention on people life, but we also dont want to be like liberal Western nation and society behavior

In Indonesia there is freedom but our people are conservative in nature. This is also the law to protect our women.

 
We wants BALANCE, we dont want to be like Iran and Taliban with excessive state intervention on people life, but we also dont want to be like liberal Western nation and society behavior

In Indonesia there is freedom but our people are conservative in nature. This is also the law to protect our women.

who are we sir ? there is nothing we in personal life .
 
The legislative overhaul will also ban insulting the president or state institutions and expressing any views counter to Indonesia’s state ideology. Cohabitation before marriage is also banned.
State ideology

1669987303248.png
 
Being put in Indonesian jail for men for 1 year means you will be in small cell with 10 people where majority are murderer and robber.

You can only eat rice with vegetable, there will be no meat and eggs
 

