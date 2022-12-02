Indonesia set to penalise sex outside marriage in overhaul of criminal code​

JAKARTA – Indonesia’s Parliament is expected to pass a new criminal code in December that will penalise sex outside marriage with a punishment of up to one year in jail, officials have confirmed.The legislative overhaul will also ban insulting the president or state institutions and expressing any views counter to Indonesia’s state ideology. Cohabitation before marriage is also banned.Decades in the making, the new criminal code is expected to be passed on Dec 15, Indonesia’s deputy justice minister Edward Omar Sharif Hiariej told Reuters.“We’re proud to have a criminal code that’s in line with Indonesian values,” he said.Mr Bambang Wuryanto, a lawmaker involved in the draft, said the new code could be passed as early as next week.The code, if passed, would apply to Indonesian citizens and foreigners alike, with business groups expressing concern about what damage the rules might have on Indonesia’s image as a holiday and investment destination.The draft has the support of some Islamic groups in a country, where conservatism is on the rise, although opponents argue that it reverses liberal reforms enacted after the 1998 fall of authoritarian leader Suharto.