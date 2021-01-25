What's new

Indonesia says it has seized Iranian and Panamanian tankers

By EDNA TARIGANtoday



In this photo released by Indonesian Maritime Security Agency (BAKAMLA), Iranian-flagged MT Horse, left, and Panamanian-flagged MT Frea tankers are seen anchored together in Pontianak waters off Borneo island, Indonesia, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. Indonesian authorities said that they seized the two vessels suspected of carrying out the illegal transfer of oil in their country's waters. (Indonesian Maritime Security Agency via AP)

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian authorities said that they seized an Iranian tanker and Panamanian tanker suspected of carrying out the illegal transfer of oil in their country’s waters Sunday.
The tankers — the Iranian-flagged MT Horse and the Panamanian-flagged MT Frea — were seized in waters off Indonesia’s West Kalimantan province, said Wisnu Pramadita, a spokesman for the Indonesian Maritime Security Agency.
He said the tankers are suspected of a variety of violations, including not displaying national flags, shutting off their identification systems, anchoring illegally as well as the illegal transfer fuel between ships and spilling oil.
Authorities were escorting the two tankers to Batam island in Riau Islands province for further investigation, he said.
Iranian state television acknowledged the tanker’s seizure, citing Indonesian authorities. The report did not elaborate.
Iran, home to major oil and natural gas reserves, has seen its sales abroad deeply impacted by U.S. sanctions after former President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America from Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers in 2018. That cut a crucial source of government revenue in Iran’s long-anemic economy.
In the time since, Iran has relied on black-market sales and deals with Venezuela to keep its sales going.
Iran’s state-owned fleet of oil tankers routinely travel turn off their Automatic Identification System trackers to try and mask where they deliver their cargo. Those AIS beacons, a safety measure so other ships know what’s around them, can be tracked. Analysts say those ships often transfer their oil to other ships, that then sell the crude under false pretenses.

criminals just being criminals
lol at the comments :rofl: :rofl: :rofl: :rofl: :rofl: :rofl: :rofl: :rofl: :rofl: :rofl:
Lol IRGC, an army of fake stuff from fake tanks to to fake stealth drone. I remember them calling a corvette sized ship a „destroyer“.
 
we should send Denjaka onboard every Indonesian tankers, Iran could try their usual piracy in the Hormuz with our Pertamina ships.
 
I doubt they will try that over things like this, they will be just making an international pariahs out of themselves further by antagonizing one of the biggest members of OIC.
 
Kind of makes sense. Indonesia and South Korea have close defense contractor relations, right? They are in that KFX fighter program together plus 3 subs. In addition, Indonesia is close to the Philippines and the Philippines has close defense contractor ties to South Korea.
 
Ask the Americans how fake the IRGC systems are:

1611534028963.png



What is this tank you're thinking of?

Iran's drone are without question in terms of their effectiveness, you can ask the Saudis:

1611534147786.png


Those are just a matter of translation and semantics, they bare little value. Destroyer, cruiser etc are all referred to by the same term in Iran.
 
I don't know man, their country are run by hot headed mooollaah

anyway you should check the Iranian trolls r8 now, they're lit

WHAT THE F IS QUSEQUENSEN ????

h.PNG
 
Zulfiqar, rings any bell? It is basically an abrams when you ordered it from Wish. Aside from North Korean based missiles, Iran really lacked modern systems, you gotta be blind to not see that.
I don't know man, their country are run by hot headed mooollaah

anyway you should check the Iranian trolls r8 now, they're lit

WHAT THE F IS QUSEQUENSEN ????

At this point, i am not sure if these are paid trolls or real accounts considering they have been living in their own bubble since the 70s.
 
Zolfiqar has nothing to do with IRGC, nor is it based on Abrams. You are obviously in need of doing some basic level research.

This is one of the missiles that pounded the American airbase, which North Korean missile is this?

1611535104121.png


North Korea is a backward state technologically speaking, the only missiles Iran obtained from them was in the 80's. Today it is Iran providing them with technology. An example:

"Some experts also suspect that North Korea’s accelerated development of solid fuel rockets is connected to Iran’s missile program"

Oh please, Iran is one of the pioneers today in missiles, air defence, UAVs etc. Listen to the experts:


You're out of your league here.
 
Not surprising AP can get the news quite quickly, they have representative in Indonesia.
 
If Iran didn't exist as a nation state but was instead occupied as a gas station by Asian nations, that would mean a lot of oil for those Asian nations that need it. Would free up a lot of money for people in East Asia, Pakistan, Indonesia....
 
No one can transfer oil illegally within Indonesian territory, Iran if want to do so must get permission first or do it in open sea.

We also catch Taiwan ship in the same day in North Natuna Sea

 
Man, you are one google away from seeing how close Zulfiqar it is to Abrams in design. I didnt say it was based on Abrams, that is an insult to Abrams lol.

Anyway, all of those “prove” are just claims, You vowed to erase Israel from the map, yet your missiles landed in fellow Muslim countries. If you are what you are claiming, do what you have been preaching.
This is what they have missed. Instead of looking at the issue at hand, they jumped into their usual propaganda mode.
 
Military hardware are not judged on such juvenile notions of superficial similarities. If you want to be taken seriously, at least try coming across as if you have even some understanding of these topics.

Right, so the hundreds of Americans suffering from Traumatic Brain Injuries after Iran missile attack, or the Saudis Abqaiq going up in flames were not proofs. Topsy turvy logic.

This is a non sequitur, Iran did not strike Iraq because of Israel, it attacked a US air base in response to an attack.

You're shifting the discussion, I am still waiting for you to substantiate your claims. See previous comment and reply to the questions relayed to you.
 
