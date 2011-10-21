What's new

Indonesia requests China help over sunken submarine

China's Navy (PLAN) has three Type 925 (1980s) and three newer Type 926 (2010s) submarine support ships. They were designed to replenish submarines and rescue submariners in distress.

Launched in the 1980s, each Type 925 ship has a displacement of around 12,000 tons with hangars for two helicopters.

861 Changxingdao (“dao” means island)：
861-hangars.jpg


862 Chongmingdao with a deep-submergence rescue vehicle (DSRV)
862.jpg


863 Yongxingdao :
images (82).jpeg



Three newer Type 926 Submarine Support Ship built around 2010s, each Type 926 ship has a displacement of around 10,000 tons. Though there is only a helicopter deck without hangars, it features an Integrated Fully Electric Propulsion (IFEP) System.

864 Haiyangdao:
images (87).jpeg


865 Liugongdao:
images (86).jpeg


867 Changdao:
Forty_Ships_and_Submarines_Steam_in_Close_Formation_During_RIMPAC_-_Chang_Dao_(867)_160728-N-S...jpg



A bird's-eye view of 867 Changdao:
Type926-867.jpg


Deck operations:
867deck.jpg


Launching the LR-7 DSRV System:
LR-7.jpg


Cable handling of LR-7 DSRV System:
867LP7.jpg



I wonder which Submarine Rescue ship, China's Navy send to Northern Bali sea to join the operation :tup:
 
China's Navy Type 926 Submarine Support Ship (2010s) around 10,000 Tonnes. Equipped with LR-7 Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicle (DSRV) System & Integrated Fully Electric Propulsion (IEPS) System

images (83).jpeg
images (84).jpeg
images (85).jpeg
 
Wow, they send Deep-Sea Research Vessel (Tan Suo 2) too.

What significant is, this Deep-Sea research Vessel (Tan Suo 2) have Midget Submarine (Fendouzhe Manned Submersible) onboard that already dive to Mariana Trench (10,909 metres depth) more than 13 times. Of course 800 metres depth of KRI Nanggala (402) in Northern Bali sea is no problem for them.

With manned submarine that can reach the wreckage of KRI Nanggala (402) in the depth of 800 metres, it will help much in the Operation



China's Navy (PLAN) Deep-Sea Research Tan Suo Class
EbpXMPwUEAULsi6.jpg
106238421_156298002670769_8230849476952086423_n.jpg
106510155_156298032670766_8125869337714727562_n.jpg
79535274_156298059337430_5104506018733122254_n.jpg
xih1608713041.jpg
106930752_156297939337442_7603245390482107492_n.jpg



Fendouzhe Manned Submersible (10,909 metres)
4a6dff61cce444c2a043d26f238d330d.jpeg
unnamed.jpg
maxresdefault.jpg
W020201130514417631633.png
W020201202342657955546.jpg
 
南海的浪涛
今天 15:45 来自 微博 weibo.com 已编辑
4月29日下午，国产载人潜水器支持保障母船“探索二号”从三亚港起锚，奔赴印尼巴厘岛海域，协助执行打捞印尼海军失事潜艇任务。#微博公开课#
该船除支持深远海常规科考作业，还可搭载万米载人潜水器“奋斗者号”和4500米载人潜水器“深海勇士号”。
Waves of the South China Sea
Today at 15:45 from Weibo

On the afternoon of April 29, the domestic manned submersible mother ship "Tansuo-2" pull up anchor from Sanya Port and rushed to Bali, Indonesia to assist in the rescue mission of the Indonesian Navy's lost submarine.

In addition to supporting routine scientific research operations in the deep sea, the ship can also carry the 10,000-meter manned submersible "Fendouzhe" and the 4,500-meter manned submersible "Deep Sea Warrior".


1620119625810.png


1620119713626.png


1620119804694.png


Credit to @JSCh
 
