Indonesia requests China help over sunken submarine

China's Navy (PLAN) has three Type 925 (1980s) and three newer Type 926 (2010s) submarine support ships. They were designed to replenish submarines and rescue submariners in distress.Launched in the 1980s, each Type 925 ship has a displacement of around 12,000 tons with hangars for two helicopters.861 Changxingdao (“dao” means island)：862 Chongmingdao with a deep-submergence rescue vehicle (DSRV)863 Yongxingdao :Three newer Type 926 Submarine Support Ship built around 2010s, each Type 926 ship has a displacement of around 10,000 tons. Though there is only a helicopter deck without hangars, it features an Integrated Fully Electric Propulsion (IFEP) System.864 Haiyangdao:865 Liugongdao:867 Changdao:A bird's-eye view of 867 Changdao:Deck operations:Launching the LR-7 DSRV System:Cable handling of LR-7 DSRV System:I wonder which Submarine Rescue ship, China's Navy send to Northern Bali sea to join the operation