I just researched the Concept of "Nine Dash Line" which happens to be a dashed line outlining all of the South China Sea as her own. Its quite funny. The Chinese are claiming all of the sea for "historical reasons" and tradition.Quoting Carlyle Thayer, Professor: "Chinese scholars using historical heritage to explain its claim of sovereignty shows the lack of legal foundation under the international law for the claim"Everyone in that region is own its own....who ever has a strong naval presence, will be able to get economic benefit from the Exclusive Economic Zone or the ECC. I would not hope for a complete Chinese dominance in the region as they will disrupt international sea traffic for USA. Such conflict could be bad for the world.