Indonesia raises coal royalty rates to boost revenue

A worker stands on the back of a truck loaded with coal at the Karya Citra Nusantara (KCN) Marunda port in Jakarta on Jan. 17.(AFP/Adek Berry)Divya Karyza (The Jakarta Post)PREMIUMJakarta ● Tue, April 19, 2022The government has introduced a higher coal royalty rate for mining companies to raise state revenue amid a global surge in commodity prices.President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo signed April 11 Government Regulation No. 15/2022 on coal tariffs that imposes, among other things, a progressive coal royalty rate ranging from 14 to 28 percent, depending on Indonesia’s benchmark coal price (HBA).Previously, coal producers were subject to a nontax obligation called the coal production result fund (DHPB), which imposed coal royalties at a fixed rate of 13.5 percent, regardless of coal prices.