What's new

Indonesia raises coal royalty rates to boost revenue

Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
16,132
22
19,093
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Indonesia raises coal royalty rates to boost revenue

1650366798610.png
A worker stands on the back of a truck loaded with coal at the Karya Citra Nusantara (KCN) Marunda port in Jakarta on Jan. 17.(AFP/Adek Berry)



Divya Karyza (The Jakarta Post)
PREMIUM
Jakarta ● Tue, April 19, 2022



The government has introduced a higher coal royalty rate for mining companies to raise state revenue amid a global surge in commodity prices.

President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo signed April 11 Government Regulation No. 15/2022 on coal tariffs that imposes, among other things, a progressive coal royalty rate ranging from 14 to 28 percent, depending on Indonesia’s benchmark coal price (HBA).

Previously, coal producers were subject to a nontax obligation called the coal production result fund (DHPB), which imposed coal royalties at a fixed rate of 13.5 percent, regardless of coal prices.

www.thejakartapost.com

Indonesia raises coal royalty rates to boost revenue

The new rates are meant to maximize state revenue at a time when coal prices were at record highs.
www.thejakartapost.com www.thejakartapost.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
China's Russian Coal Purchases Stall as Buyers Struggle to Secure Financing
Replies
12
Views
482
hualushui
H
Indos
Indonesia bans coal exports in January on domestic power worries
2
Replies
16
Views
874
Indos
Indos
Indos
Indonesia Has Been Punching Below Its Weight (Bloomberg)
Replies
0
Views
136
Indos
Indos
Hamartia Antidote
China Asks State-Owned Refiners To Halt Gasoline, Diesel Exports
Replies
12
Views
403
casual
casual
Indos
GoTo Announces $1.26b IPO in Indonesia
Replies
8
Views
300
Indos
Indos

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom