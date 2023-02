Indonesia Q4 GDP growth faster than expected

Rupiah Strengthens to 15,159 per US$ Despite BI Holds Interest Rate​

Rupiah Menguat ke 15.159 per US$ Meski BI Setop Naikkan Suku Bunga - Makro Katadata.co.id Rupiah menguat 0,3% ke level Rp 15.159 per dolar AS pada penutupan hari ini meski BI mempertahankan suku bunga acuannya.

Story from Agustiyanti • 2 hours agoThe rupiah exchange rate closed up 0.3% to a level of Rp 15,159 per US dollar in the spot market this afternoon. The rupiah strengthened today even though Bank Indonesia decided to hold the benchmark interest rate.The rupiah has indeed opened stronger in line with the opening of trading this morning after weakening again yesterday. The rupiah strengthened alongside several other Asian currencies except the Hong Kong dollar, Malaysian ringgit, Thai baht and South Korean won which fell between 0.01%-23%, while the Chinese yuan stagnated.The rupiah strengthened in line with the market's positive sentiment towards risk assets. Several Asian stock indexes were seen gaining this afternoon, the Nikkei 225 gaining 0.71% with hang Seng ong Kong 0.84%, South Korea's Kospi 1.96% , and India's Nifty 50 0.31%."Positive sentiment may be triggered by expectations of improving global economic growth this year," said PT Sinarmas Futures analyst Ariston Tjendra in a note this morning, Thursday (16/2).Ariston assessed that today's trading was also marked by market wait for the Bank Indonesia meeting. The central bank in a press conference this afternoon decided not to raise interest rates so that it remained at 5.75%.BI Governor Perry Warjiyo also emphasized his statement that the current interest rate is sufficient to bring consumer inflation down to the target range of 2%-4% in the second half. Core inflation is also expected to be maintained below 4%."We believe that interest rates are adequate, in the sense that they don't need another hike, so BI's monetary policy stance is like that," Perry said.BI's decision on the benchmark interest rate policy usually receives a response from market participants. Rising interest rates can usually encourage rupiah appreciation because it provides incentives for foreign funds to enter Indonesia. Meanwhile, lower interest rates are usually a disincentive for the rupiah.The central bank also said that the domestic economic outlook this year is better than previously expected with the potential for growth above 5%. This is in line with the reopening of the Chinese economy which will boost exports and consumption which remains strong in line with the repeal of the PPKM policy.