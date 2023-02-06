Indonesia Q4 GDP growth faster than expected

Indonesia's Economic Achievements in the Jokowi Vs SBY Era, Who is the Best?​

Capaian Ekonomi RI Era Jokowi Vs SBY, Siapa Terbaik? ilai Produk Domestik Bruto (PDB) pada masa pemerintahan Presiden Joko Widodo, atau Jokowi, naik 36,7%,

Photo: Arie PratamaNEWS - Editor, CNBC Indonesia06 February 2023 13:40- The value of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) during the administration of President Joko Widodo, or Jokowi, rose 36.7% during his eight-year reign. The increase is much smaller than the era of President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY).Based on data from the Central Statistics Agency (BPS), the value of GDP on the basis of constant prices in 2000 at the beginning of President SBY's administration or 2004 was recorded at Rp 1,660.6 trillion.In 2013, the value of Indonesia's GDP on the basis of constant prices in 2000 was recorded at Rp 2,770.3 trillion. This means that in that period the value of domestic GDP increased by Rp 1,109.7 trillion or an increase of 66.83%.The BPS changed the base year of GDP calculation from 2000 to 2010. Based on the calculation of the base year 2010, GDP on constant prices in 2013 was recorded at Rp 8,156.49 trillion.2013 was the last term of President SBY in full office. At the end of October 2014, the government changed from SBY to Jokowi.In 2014, the value of GDP at constant prices was recorded at Rp 8,564.87 trillion. Eight years later or in 2022, the value of GDP at constant prices is recorded at IDR 11,710.4 trillion.This means that the value of Indonesia's GDP increased by IDR 3,145.53 trillion or 36.73% during the era of President Jokowi.In percentage terms, the economic growth of President SBY's era is also higher. During 2004-2013, Indonesia's economic average grew by 5.78% while in 2014-2022 it was 4.12%.Both President Jokowi and SBY have benefited from the commodity boom. However, Jokowi's reign was tested by the Covid-19 pandemic that devastated the global and domestic economy.SBY benefited from a commodity boom in the mid-2000s supported by China's double-digit growth while Jokowi's commodity boom in 2022 was due to the Russian-Ukrainian war.