Indonesia plans to produce locally Kozak-2M2 Ukrainian 4x4 light armored vehicle

Serhiy Vilkov, Head of the Development Department of the Ukrainian company Practika has announced that the Kozak-2M2, 4x4 light tactical armored vehicle could be produced in Indonesia.In 2020, a Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between the Ukrainian company Practika and PT Pindad from Indonesia to develop and produce military equipment. According to open sources information, in 2021, Indonesia has received two Kozak 4x4 armored personnel carrier vehicles to conduct research and development.The Kozak is a Ukrainian armored personnel carrier fully developed and designed in Ukraine by the company Practika. The first version of the vehicle was unveiled on August 24, 2009, during a military parade in Kyiv to commemorate the Independence Day of Ukraine.The previous version of the Kozak 2 was based on the EuroCargo 4×4 truck chassis developed by the Italian company Iveco Defence Vehicle, while the Kozak-2M2 is based on a monocoque design with a body shell built up from armor plates, rather than attaching them to a frame. This reduces weight for a given amount of armor.The Kozak-2M2 also has an independent suspension to provide high mobility in off-road conditions. The vehicle is powered by a 7.8 L IVECO Diesel engine developing 352 hp coupled to a ZF manual transmission with six forward and one reverse gears.The Kozak-2M2 has a crew of three and can accommodate up to 8 infantrymen who are seated on individual anti-mine blast seats. The hull of the vehicle provides ballistic protection STANAG 4569 Level against the firing of small arms using 7.62×39mm API BZ caliber ammunition. In APC (Armored Personnel Carrier) variant, the front section is fitted with four doors with bulletproof glass windows, two on either side of the cabin and two in the troop compartment. One large door with a bulletproof vision block and firing port is mounted at the rear of the hull allowing the infantrymen to quickly enter or leave the vehicle. Each side of the troop's compartment has three vision blocks and firing ports.The roof of the Kozak-2M2 can be fitted with a remotely operated weapon station armed with a machine gun up to 12.7mm caliber. The vehicle has a combat weight of 15,000 kg with a length of 6.23 m, a width of 2.3 m, and a height of 2.3 m