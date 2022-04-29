Indonesia palm oil ban

Indonesia will impose ‘strict sanctions’ on those violating palm oil export ban, says trade minister JAKARTA: Indonesian Trade Minister Muhammad Lutfi has threatened exporters with strict sanctions if they violate an export ban on crude and refined palm oil products, as the country strives to address a cooking oil shortage. “Offending exporters will be given strict sanctions according to existing

From Thursday, Indonesia imposed an export ban on crude and refined palm oil products.