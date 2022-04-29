What's new

Indonesia palm oil ban

Song Hong

Song Hong

Viet Nam
Singapore
Indonesian Trade Minister Muhammad Lutfi has threatened exporters with strict sanctions if they violate an export ban on crude and refined palm oil products, as the country strives to address a cooking oil shortage.

“Offending exporters will be given strict sanctions according to existing rules and regulations. I will make sure that the government along with the police force and other law enforcement bodies will monitor the implementation of this policy,” the minister told a press conference on Thursday

“The government’s priority at the moment is to ensure the availability of cooking oil at an affordable price to all people of Indonesia. I hope we all can understand the urgency of this policy and work together for the good of the people of Indonesia.”

From Thursday, Indonesia imposed an export ban on crude and refined palm oil products.

