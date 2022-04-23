What's new

Indonesia-Palestinian Relation ( and interesting stories )

This is the special thread to show relationship between Indonesia and Palestina. I would start it with interview with Palestinian Ambassador for Indonesia.

Note: The interview is conducted both in English and Arabic, but some important statements of Palestinian ambassador is made in English.


Very supportive comments can be found in the comments section posted by the Indonesian viewers. The interview is just release very recently.
 
Benjamin Netanyahu took two-hour flight detour to avoid Indonesian airspace​

Israeli prime minister’s El Al flight from Singapore to Sydney took more than 11 hours rather than the usual eight and a half

1650741450625.png


The Israeli prime minister was forced to take a two-and-a-half-hour detour en route to Australia, apparently to avoid Indonesian airspace.

Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Sydney at about 6.30am AEDT on Wednesday for a four-day visit, the first time an Israeli prime minister has visited Australia.

The average direct flight from Singapore to Sydney takes about eight and a half hours; according to the flight tracking site FlightAware, Netanyahu’s total flight time was just over 11 hours as his flight path dodged Indonesia’s airspace.

A member of Netanyahu’s delegation confirmed the route to the Guardian.

The flight was operated by El Al, the flag carrier of Israel that is disallowed from venturing into the airspace of many Muslim nations, including Pakistan.

Indonesia is home to the largest population of Muslim people in the world – the vast majority of the total population of about 240 million – and it is staunchly supportive of the Palestinian cause.

It has no formal diplomatic ties with Israel, but does sanction some travel and trade. Its visa-free policy was extended to Israel and 83 other countries in December 2015 in a bid to increase tourism.

In March last year Netanyahu called for diplomatic relations to be formally established with Indonesia because of the “many opportunities for bilateral cooperation”, especially in technology.

According to the Times of Israel report, he said the reasons for the two countries not to have a relationship were “no longer relevant” and that they were allied against terrorism.

He told the delegation of Indonesian journalists, visiting as guests of the Israeli foreign ministry: “I have quite a few Facebook friends who are Indonesian.”

But the Indonesian government said in response that ties with Israel would only be normalised if Palestine gained independence.

Cabinet secretary Pramono Anung said: “The most important thing is the spirit to realise Palestinian independence”.

Indonesian little girl in Palestine ( father Indonesian, mother is Palestinian)

She speaks Indonesian language and Palestinian kids should think what she is saying....


She said :

Assalamualaikum all friends

My name is Filin, I am from Jakarta, my mother from Palestine and my father from Indonesia, I am here to visit/see my grandmother
 
Palestinian man who live in Indonesia, he is speaking to Afghan who live in Indonesia

 

