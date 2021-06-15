Indonesia orders six FREMM frigates from Fincantieri The contract takes Fincantieri’s confirmed sales of the ship to 20.

This is a very good surface warship. If delivered, Indonesia will have ASEAN best surface warship surpassing Singapore.********Fincantieri has signed to sell six FREMM frigates to Indonesia, a deal which CEO Giuseppe Bono said allowed the Italian yard to “assume global leadership” in the surface ships sector.The contract takes Fincantieri’s confirmed sales of the frigate to 20, including ten to the Italian navy, two to Egypt and two to the United States, while the U.S. also has options for another eight and Egypt has options for another two.In a statement released on Thursday, Fincantieri said that in addition to the FREMM sales, the contract also covered the refurbishment and sale to Indonesia of two Maestrale-class frigates which are due to be retired from service by the Italian navy.Italy’s Leonardo will work on the Indonesian FREMMs, the statement said, likely meaning the firm will supply the combat system.No value for the contract was given by Fincantieri, which will act as prime contractor and team with Indonesian shipyard PT-PAL on the program.