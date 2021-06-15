What's new

Indonesia orders six FREMM frigates

Song Hong

Song Hong

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 4, 2020
2,499
-19
3,997
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Singapore
This is a very good surface warship. If delivered, Indonesia will have ASEAN best surface warship surpassing Singapore.


********

Fincantieri has signed to sell six FREMM frigates to Indonesia, a deal which CEO Giuseppe Bono said allowed the Italian yard to “assume global leadership” in the surface ships sector.

The contract takes Fincantieri’s confirmed sales of the frigate to 20, including ten to the Italian navy, two to Egypt and two to the United States, while the U.S. also has options for another eight and Egypt has options for another two.

In a statement released on Thursday, Fincantieri said that in addition to the FREMM sales, the contract also covered the refurbishment and sale to Indonesia of two Maestrale-class frigates which are due to be retired from service by the Italian navy.

Italy’s Leonardo will work on the Indonesian FREMMs, the statement said, likely meaning the firm will supply the combat system.

No value for the contract was given by Fincantieri, which will act as prime contractor and team with Indonesian shipyard PT-PAL on the program.

www.defensenews.com

Indonesia orders six FREMM frigates from Fincantieri

The contract takes Fincantieri’s confirmed sales of the ship to 20.
www.defensenews.com www.defensenews.com
1627984689631.png
 
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
12,204
22
16,490
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
It is LOI, not an effective contract yet. There is newer news that we will go with Japanese FREEM as the price is cheaper, the loan is softer, and Japan has offered half half program ( half produced in Japan and half produced in PT PAL Indonesia)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 6, Members: 3, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

striver44
Indonesia bolsters navy as China steps up incursions around ASEAN
Replies
0
Views
195
striver44
striver44
Reashot Xigwin
The US and China both have their eyes on a country at the heart of the Indo-Pacific
Replies
0
Views
184
Reashot Xigwin
Reashot Xigwin

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom