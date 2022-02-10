What's new

Indonesia orders 42 Rafale jets from France

RangeMaster

RangeMaster

FULL MEMBER
Dec 25, 2016
1,602
1
4,554
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
PARIS, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Indonesia will order 42 Rafale fighter jets, French Defence Minister Florence Parly, who is currently on a trip to the Asian country, confirmed on Thursday.

"It's official: Indonesia orders 42 Rafales", she said in a Tweet, saying the order would make Indonesia the second state in the region to rely on the jet produced by Dassault Aviation (AM.PA).

Dassault Aviation said the deal marked the start of a long-term partnership and would allow it to rapidly step up its presence in Indonesia.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

Register
The deal comes as Paris, which views itself as a global maritime power, seeks to expand its geopolitical ties in the Indo-Pacific to react to the creation of a new strategic alliance between the U.S., Britain and Australia.

"Indonesia also commits to cooperation with our industry in the sector of submarines," added Parly, referring to an area deemed as particularly sensitive after Australia last year cancelled a multi-billion submarine deal with Paris, causing a major diplomatic rift. read more

"Our strategic partnership will benefit from the deepening of our defence relations," added Parly, commenting on the deal with Indonesia.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

Register
Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

DA00037211_S.jpg


www.reuters.com

Indonesia orders 42 Rafale jets from France

Indonesia will order 42 Rafale fighter jets, French Defence Minister Florence Parly, who is currently on a trip to the Asian country, confirmed on Thursday.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com

www.dassault-aviation.com

Press kits de Dassault Aviation

Retrouvez l'ensemble des press kits Dassault Aviation. © Dassault Aviation - K. Tokunaga
www.dassault-aviation.com www.dassault-aviation.com

@Indos

Congratulations Indonesian brothers.
 
Last edited:
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
15,021
22
18,352
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
RangeMaster said:
PARIS, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Indonesia will order 42 Rafale fighter jets, French Defence Minister Florence Parly, who is currently on a trip to the Asian country, confirmed on Thursday.

"It's official: Indonesia orders 42 Rafales", she said in a Tweet, saying the order would make Indonesia the second state in the region to rely on the jet produced by Dassault Aviation (AM.PA).

Dassault Aviation said the deal marked the start of a long-term partnership and would allow it to rapidly step up its presence in Indonesia.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

Register
The deal comes as Paris, which views itself as a global maritime power, seeks to expand its geopolitical ties in the Indo-Pacific to react to the creation of a new strategic alliance between the U.S., Britain and Australia.

"Indonesia also commits to cooperation with our industry in the sector of submarines," added Parly, referring to an area deemed as particularly sensitive after Australia last year cancelled a multi-billion submarine deal with Paris, causing a major diplomatic rift. read more

"Our strategic partnership will benefit from the deepening of our defence relations," added Parly, commenting on the deal with Indonesia.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

Register
Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

www.reuters.com

Indonesia orders 42 Rafale jets from France

Indonesia will order 42 Rafale fighter jets, French Defence Minister Florence Parly, who is currently on a trip to the Asian country, confirmed on Thursday.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com

www.dassault-aviation.com

Press kits de Dassault Aviation

Retrouvez l'ensemble des press kits Dassault Aviation. © Dassault Aviation - K. Tokunaga
www.dassault-aviation.com www.dassault-aviation.com

@Indos
Click to expand...

False

42 is just MOU, while effective contract is just 6 planes

You can see comment by Prabowo himself, he needs to convince our Planning Minister and Finance Minister for that additional 42 planes.

I have stated many times here that MRCA contract cannot exceed 1.1 billion USD for 2020-2024 period, and it is proven that effective contract is only for 6 planes


Source coming from Prabowo and Parly statement, not interpretation of the media. Stress the world Parly said " Will Order" not Ordered

-----------------------------------------------

ANTARA is Government News Agency

Ministry of Defense signs a contract to purchase six Dassault Rafale aircraft​

Thursday, 10 February 2022 14:01 WIB

www.antaranews.com

Kemhan teken kontrak pembelian enam Pesawat Dassault Rafale

Kementerian Pertahanan (Kemhan) menandatangani kontrak kerja sama pembelian enam pesawat tempur generasi 4,5, Dassault Rafale, buatan ...
www.antaranews.com www.antaranews.com
 
RangeMaster

RangeMaster

FULL MEMBER
Dec 25, 2016
1,602
1
4,554
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Possible Indian order now pushed beyond 2028. Croatia, UAE, Indonesia in line.

Indos said:
False

42 is just MOU, while effective contract is just 6 planes

You can see comment by Prabowo himself, he needs to convince our Planning Minister and Finance Minister for that additional 42 planes.

I have stated many times here that MRCA contract cannot exceed 1.1 billion USD for 2020-2024 period, and it is proven that effective contract is only for 6 planes


Source coming from Prabowo and Parly statement, not interpretation of the media. Stress the world Parly said " Will Order" not Ordered

-----------------------------------------------

ANTARA is Government News Agency

Ministry of Defense signs a contract to purchase six Dassault Rafale aircraft​

Thursday, 10 February 2022 14:01 WIB

www.antaranews.com

Kemhan teken kontrak pembelian enam Pesawat Dassault Rafale

Kementerian Pertahanan (Kemhan) menandatangani kontrak kerja sama pembelian enam pesawat tempur generasi 4,5, Dassault Rafale, buatan ...
www.antaranews.com www.antaranews.com
Click to expand...

Yep.... Only six for now.
 
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
15,021
22
18,352
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Titanium100 said:
Indo defense minister finally won over the finance minister or convinced her
Click to expand...

Not yet :D

Finance Minister only approve 1.1 billion USD for MRCA program (2020-2024), and that is the amount of effective contract signed by Prabowo Today for 6 planes and associated equipment and training.
 
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
15,021
22
18,352
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
cssniper said:
Rafale is a nice plane, a bit of expansive though...
It can't confront the F-35 from Australia, so maybe Indonesia should get some Su-75?
Click to expand...

For challenging F 35, I believe it is the task of KF21/IFX program.

Char said:
What will the neighbors of Indonesia buy?
Click to expand...

Australia and Singapore are ordering F35, while Malaysia will just order LCA plane, possibly TA 50 Golden Eagle or FA50 variant.

This Rafale order for just 6 planes is for our F5 squadron who previously has 12 F 5 planes, all are already grounded.
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
6,396
-9
5,271
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
Indos said:
For challenging F 35, I believe it is the task of KF21/IFX program.



Australia and Singapore are ordering F35, while Malaysia will just order LCA plane, possibly TA 50 Golden Eagle or FA50 variant.

This Rafale order for just 6 planes is for our F5 squadron who previously has 12 F 5 planes, all are already grounded.
Click to expand...
The fact that the US doesn't wanna sell F-35 to muslim states says alot about there fear about muslim countries... They have this strange feeling that they will overtake them which is based on fallacies just because the muslims dominated the world from 650-1923 doesn't mean they still have it in them.. They have been over focussed on them unnecessarily..

Rome never came back to power again why should the muslims? In fact no empire has...

The are unfortunately our biggest believers while these states don't believe in themselves to the extent as they do...... They also have same kind of feelings about the japanese but to a lesser extent
 
Last edited:
R

redtom

FULL MEMBER
Aug 2, 2020
1,110
-1
2,012
Country
China
Location
United States
They have no choice. Their biggest enemies are America's Allies. American weapons are useless when war breaks out. They can't fall over to China or Russia, their economies are too weak to withstand the risk of US sanctions.
 
K

.King.

MEMBER

New Recruit

Oct 28, 2021
20
0
10
Country
India
Location
India
Titanium100 said:
The fact that the US doesn't wanna sell F-35 to muslim states says alot about there fear about muslim countries... They have this strange feeling that they will overtake them which is based on fallacies just because the muslims dominated the world from 650-1923 doesn't mean they still have it in them.. They have been over focussed on them unnecessarily..

Rome never came back to power again why should the muslims? In fact no empire has...

The are unfortunately our biggest believers while these states don't believe in themselves to the extent as they do.. What can I say I am honored.... They also have same kind of feelings about the japanese but to a lesser extent
Click to expand...
I doubt they based anything on religion. More likely that they didnt want to hand top of the line jets to less trustworthy countries.
 
Titanium100

Titanium100

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
6,396
-9
5,271
Country
Denmark
Location
Denmark
.King. said:
I doubt they based anything on religion. More likely that they didnt want to hand top of the line jets to less trustworthy countries.
Click to expand...

Exactly and you are only doubtful and untrusting about these you view and see as potential competitors even if they sre not direct competition but you see these as potential competitors.. They never stopped believing
 
Last edited:
K

.King.

MEMBER

New Recruit

Oct 28, 2021
20
0
10
Country
India
Location
India
Titanium100 said:
Exactly and you are only doubtful and untrusting about these you view and see as potential competitors even if they sre not direct competition but you see these as potential competitors..
Click to expand...
What? The US sees any sale to them as liability, not threat. I dont know where you are getting this from.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 1, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

Indos
Indonesia aims to rival Changi, KLIA with 6 Billion USD Sumatra airport
2
Replies
16
Views
455
Indos
Indos
Indos
UAE and France sign deal for 80 Rafale fighter jets
6 7 8 9 10 11
Replies
159
Views
9K
Battlion25
Battlion25
striver44
France and Indonesia pursue defence relationship in Indo-Pacific
Replies
0
Views
339
striver44
striver44
Vanguard One
French Defence Minister Offers Rafale Jets For India's 2nd Aircraft Carrier
Replies
14
Views
1K
Tshering22
Tshering22
B
Indonesia warns against arms race after Australian nuclear sub pact
2 3
Replies
31
Views
2K
Place Of Space
Place Of Space

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom