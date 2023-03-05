Indonesia Olympic 2036 Bid

What's new

This will be thread about Indonesia bid to host Olympic in 2036. In order to win the bid, Indonesia government should propose Jakarta-Palembang as Host of the Olympic.

GBK Sport Complex, Jakarta

 
Indonesia Government will get Sultan Hotels previously owned by Ibnu Sutowo families. The hotels are inside GBK sport complex. This can be used for Athletes housing.


The other Athlete housing is in North Jakarta previously used for Asian Games 2018.

Wisma Athlete

1640003640.jpg.webp
 
New football stadium in North Jakarta has been built.

Jakarta International Stadium (JIS)

 
Corruptistan

FULL MEMBER
May 28, 2022
1,318
0
1,678
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Good luck to Indonesia.

However would the tropical weather of Indonesia (humidity and high temperatures), in particular during the summer, not be a possible obstacle?

Also would such an possible Olympics Games not be centered in Java and Sumatra rather than across the entire country given the large geographic distances and many islands?
 
Corruptistan said:
Good luck to Indonesia.

However would the tropical weather of Indonesia (humidity and high temperatures), in particular during the summer, not be a possible obstacle?

Also would such an possible Olympics Games not be centered in Java and Sumatra rather than across the entire country given the large geographic distances and many islands?
I dont think the temperature is a problem in Indonesia. Jakarta for example is cooler than Singapore since Singapore is more dry and gets less rain than Jakarta. Many foreigners love visiting Singapore for example.

Olympics is usually only for city, not the entire country. It would be better if only one or two cities become the host since it will be better managed.

For example Press Center should be located near the sport event, and we have facilities for this as what we shows during Asian Games 2018. Asian Games host more games and athletes than Olympic Games.

For Football event (Men and Women), I believe it should be done in several cities in Java and Sumatra. Men football should be done in Java Island, particularly cities close to Jakarta with Final, Semifinal, and Quarter Final played in Jakarta International Stadium. Women football should be centered in Palembang, a Sumatran city. Palembang can host other sports as well that is impossible to be done in Jakarta like Canoe and others


Jakabaring Sport Complex, Palembang, Sumatra Island

 

