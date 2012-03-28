Indonesia Next Aviation Ambition, R 80 Aircraft

After N 219, N 245 and KFX/IFX, Indonesia's next project is R 80 turboprop aircraft. It is planned to have its maiden flight in 2022. Its fly by wire and design to compete ATR 72.
Unlike with the other aircraft program, R 80 is not a state program, the one that will build R 80 is a private company, PT Regio Aviasi (RAI). PT RAI is under Habibie family leadership, Indonesia former president whose sons (one of them is Ilham Habibie) has participated in N 250 and N 2130 aircraft project during 1990 as a project manager.
