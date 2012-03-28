What's new

Indonesia Next Aviation Ambition, R 80 Aircraft

After N 219, N 245 and KFX/IFX, Indonesia's next project is R 80 turboprop aircraft. It is planned to have its maiden flight in 2022. Its fly by wire and design to compete ATR 72.

Unlike with the other aircraft program, R 80 is not a state program, the one that will build R 80 is a private company, PT Regio Aviasi (RAI). PT RAI is under Habibie family leadership, Indonesia former president whose sons (one of them is Ilham Habibie) has participated in N 250 and N 2130 aircraft project during 1990 as a project manager.


 
Habibie’s new plane to start production in 2024

  • News Desk
    The Jakarta Post
    Jakarta | Fri, September 29, 2017 | 12:37 pm



PT Regio Aviasi Industri (RAI), a company founded by former president B.J. Habibie and his son Ilham Habibie, will produce 80-seat passenger planes -- R80 planes -- in 2024.

The plane is designed by Indonesia’s third president.

RAI president director Agung Nugroho said in Jakarta on Thursday that currently the plane was in the phase of preliminary design and would be continued with full-scale development.

“We will develop the planes at full scale. They will be tested both in the air and on the land. We will construct four planes – two for flight tests and the two others are for land tests,” said Agung as reported by kompas.com.

After the completion of the prototypes, Agung added, his company would seek certificates from the Transportation Ministry before entering into mass production.

“We need about six years to make the planes fly. Then the planes will go through various tests for about two years. We can start selling the planes in 2025,” said Agung.

He said the planes, for the time being, would be constructed at a factory owned by state-owned aircraft manufacturer PT Dirgantara Indonesia.

The company is currently preparing a facility located near the Kertajadi International Airport in West Java.

He said four airline companies had expressed interest in buying the R80 places. They are Kalstar, Nam Air, Trigana Air and Aviastar. (bbn)

 
While in 1995 Indonesian successfully fly N 250 that has lower capacity than R 80, but both of them are equipped with fly by wire system. The program is terminated due to IMF prohibition but there are so many experience engineers that come out from this program.

 
Ilham Habibie can use Muamalat Bank to finance R 80 plane.

This is new development.

Former president Habibie’s son to acquire Bank Muamalat: OJK
  • Adrian Wail Akhlas
    The Jakarta Post
Jakarta / Tue, February 4, 2020 / 08:37 pm


A customer makes a transaction at a Bank Muamalat counter. (Tempo/Dasril Roszandi)

Singapore-based sharia investment company Al Falah Investments led by Ilham Akbar Habibie, the eldest son of the late former president B.J. Habibie, is set to acquire sharia-compliant Bank Muamalat Indonesia.

Financial Services Authority (OJK) chairman Wimboh Santoso said on Tuesday that the authority had approved the deal, adding that the consortium led by Al Falah would only need to complete some administrative work.

“The deal will be sealed soon,” Wimboh told reporters in Jakarta.

Al Falah Investment, which is owned by Bank Muamalat commissioner Ilham and Hong-Kong based SSG Capital Management Limited, is a holding company focusing on banking and other financial services.

Bank Muamalat is currently seeking a capital injection to support its business.

According to data from the OJK, Bank Muamalat’s net profit in January-August 2019 fell by 94 percent from the same period in 2018 to Rp 6.57 billion (US$453,103).

https://www.thejakartapost.com/news...abibies-son-to-acquire-bank-muamalat-ojk.html
 
Indos said:
After N 219, N 245 and KFX/IFX, Indonesia's next project is R 80 turboprop aircraft. It is planned to have its maiden flight in 2022. Its fly by wire and design to compete ATR 72.

Unlike with the other aircraft program, R 80 is not a state program, the one that will build R 80 is a private company, PT Regio Aviasi (RAI). PT RAI is under Habibie family leadership, Indonesia former president whose sons (one of them is Ilham Habibie) has participated in N 250 and N 2130 aircraft project during 1990 as a project manager.


You said some years ago that this R 80 can be used as anti sub platform. But what about N 219 and N 245? Can't they used as anti sub platform too?
 
Brainsucker said:
You said some years ago that this R 80 can be used as anti sub platform. But what about N 219 and N 245? Can't they used as anti sub platform too?
Yes for N 245 since N 245 is basically a modification of CN 235. CN 235 has 11 hours endurance and ability to carry Exocet Anti Ship Missile and MK46 torpedo. A good and reliable platform for both MPA and ASW role. Turkey, for instant, has used CN 235 ASW. PTDI is involved with Turkish CN 235 ASW conversion program. And for N219, the plane is too small to carry torpedo, I believe, and so far Indonesian Navy is only interested to make it as MPA plane.

CN 235 with Exocet Anti Ship Missile



PTDI offer CN 235-200 ASW in its website.

https://www.indonesian-aerospace.com/aircraftid/detail/23_cn235-220+asw
 
Indos said:
Yes for N 245 since N 245 is basically a modification of CN 235. CN 235 has 11 hours endurance and ability to carry Exocet Anti Ship Missile and MK46 torpedo. A good and reliable platform for both MPA and ASW role. Turkey, for instant, has used CN 235 ASW. PTDI is involved with Turkish CN 235 ASW conversion program. And for N219, the plane is too small to carry torpedo, I believe, and so far Indonesian Navy is only interested to make it as MPA plane.

CN 235 with Exocet Anti Ship Missile



PTDI offer CN 235-200 ASW in its website.

https://www.indonesian-aerospace.com/aircraftid/detail/23_cn235-220+asw
Then we have to develop this CN 245 ASW too. As it is a very strategist platform to our naval warfare. What prevent us from doing so?
 
Brainsucker said:
Then we have to develop this CN 245 ASW too. As it is a very strategist platform to our naval warfare. What prevent us from doing so?
Yup, very strategic and important. For example, US Navy has 130 ASW planes and until Today it keeps ordering. Indonesia has vast sea areas to protect and if we want to win naval battle we have to have enough ASW planes.

For your information, we havent had any ASW planes yet and just several years ago inducted around 11 ASW helicopters. Our MPA planes number is also so pathetic, we only have 7 CN 235 MPA and around 3 NC 212 MPA. US Coast Guard has 58 MPA planes as comparison. Comparing both nation is not an exaggeration since both countries have vast sea areas and Indonesia even has more sea territory to guard than USA.

The reason of why we still dont have a single ASW plane and only have few MPA planes is money. Classic reason. We need to wait our economy to grow big enough so that it can enable us to have at least 18 billion USD defense budget every year, or about double current figure, to have sufficient defense equipment to protect our nation inshaAllah. Hopefully we can have such economy starting at 2030 when our economy is projected to double current GDP.

I think what our government need to do in the short term is to add 5 more CN 235 MPA and at least have 2 CN 235 ASW.
 
