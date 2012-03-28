Indonesia Next Aviation Ambition, R 80 Aircraft

Brainsucker said: Then we have to develop this CN 245 ASW too. As it is a very strategist platform to our naval warfare. What prevent us from doing so? Click to expand...

Yup, very strategic and important. For example, US Navy has 130 ASW planes and until Today it keeps ordering. Indonesia has vast sea areas to protect and if we want to win naval battle we have to have enough ASW planes.For your information, we havent had any ASW planes yet and just several years ago inducted around 11 ASW helicopters. Our MPA planes number is also so pathetic, we only have 7 CN 235 MPA and around 3 NC 212 MPA. US Coast Guard has 58 MPA planes as comparison. Comparing both nation is not an exaggeration since both countries have vast sea areas and Indonesia even has more sea territory to guard than USA.The reason of why we still dont have a single ASW plane and only have few MPA planes is money. Classic reason. We need to wait our economy to grow big enough so that it can enable us to have at least 18 billion USD defense budget every year, or about double current figure, to have sufficient defense equipment to protect our nation inshaAllah. Hopefully we can have such economy starting at 2030 when our economy is projected to double current GDP.I think what our government need to do in the short term is to add 5 more CN 235 MPA and at least have 2 CN 235 ASW.