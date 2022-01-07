Indonesia New Capital City in East Kalimantan news and updates

This thread will be dedicated to post news and updates about the development of Indonesia new capital city in Kalimantan. The reason of the move is to decrease the burden of Jakarta and taken its present administrative role into Kalimantan island and also to make the economy more balance and not Java island centric any more.



Jakarta will be still maintain as business center of the Republic and this makes Finance Ministry, Central Bank, and Financial Service Authority (OJK) head offices will still be in Jakarta while other Ministries will be moved to Kalimantan. This is more like Jakarta will be New York of Indonesia and our new capital in East Kalimantan will be like Washington for USA.



Many foreign journalist have flaw understanding as if entire Jakarta will be relocated to Kalimantan island. This is why this thread is important to bring clarity and better understanding about the reason of this action. This is also why I think I should put news about the effort of our central and local governments in solving the matter related to problem that is currently exist in our current capital city, Jakarta.