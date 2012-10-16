What's new

Indonesia Maritime defence and security issue

Indonesia Navy blow up 3 illegal vietnamese fishing boat

Indonesia blew up and sank three empty Vietnamese boats Friday, the navy said, as the world's biggest archipelago nation pushes to stop foreigners from illegally fishing in its waters.

It was the strongest measure yet taken in the campaign launched by new President Joko Widodo, known as Jokowi, who is seeking to stop a practice he says costs Southeast Asia's biggest economy billions of dollars in lost revenues.

The navy, working with other government agencies, sank the three boats in the remote Anambas Islands, which lie between Malaysia and the Indonesian part of Borneo island, navy spokesman Manahan Simorangkir told AFP.

"The message we want to convey is no foreigners should steal from Indonesian waters," he said, adding Indonesians should be able to "benefit from their own waters".

The Jakarta Post newspaper reported that explosives were attached to the boats before two government vessels fired on them from a distance.

Thirty-three people had been detained and three tonnes of fish seized from the ships, which were caught last month, it said.

Television pictures showed thick smoke billowing from one of the boats as it sank.



As well as costing the economy billions, authorities say foreigners illegally fishing in Indonesia is partly responsible for massive damage to the environment due to the widespread use of explosives and cyanide.

Widodo hopes that increased revenues from fishing can help boost economic growth, which has sunk to a five-year low.

Beast said:
Indonesia blew up and sank three empty Vietnamese boats Friday, the navy said, as the world's biggest archipelago nation pushes to stop foreigners from illegally fishing in its waters.

It was the strongest measure yet taken in the campaign launched by new President Joko Widodo, known as Jokowi, who is seeking to stop a practice he says costs Southeast Asia's biggest economy billions of dollars in lost revenues.

The navy, working with other government agencies, sank the three boats in the remote Anambas Islands, which lie between Malaysia and the Indonesian part of Borneo island, navy spokesman Manahan Simorangkir told AFP.

"The message we want to convey is no foreigners should steal from Indonesian waters," he said, adding Indonesians should be able to "benefit from their own waters".

The Jakarta Post newspaper reported that explosives were attached to the boats before two government vessels fired on them from a distance.

Thirty-three people had been detained and three tonnes of fish seized from the ships, which were caught last month, it said.

Television pictures showed thick smoke billowing from one of the boats as it sank.



As well as costing the economy billions, authorities say foreigners illegally fishing in Indonesia is partly responsible for massive damage to the environment due to the widespread use of explosives and cyanide.

Widodo hopes that increased revenues from fishing can help boost economic growth, which has sunk to a five-year low.

Already posted in Indonesia Military discussion thread.

Indonesia Military News & Discussion Thread | Page 229

(click to see ship blowing up.)
 
explosives were attached to the boats before two government vessels fired on them from a distance.
too bad. why not torpedo them, and finish with antiship missile?
 
don´t laugh, thai vessels will be sunk next. the indonesians are tough guys.

Beast said:
Ball less Vietnamese no guts to stand up for its own fishermen or simply Vietnamese are too greedy that they go to other seas to steal food. :lol:
Click to expand...
you fool. I suggest you rather take care of your chinese fishing vessels. indonesia mobilises all warships for hunting foreign fishing vessels. luckily their warships lack of fuel right now :D

Navy: All battleships ready to sink foreign vessels involved in illegal fishing | Republika Online
 
Then u shall stop your foolish suggestion.

Viet said:
don´t laugh, thai vessels will be sunk next. the indonesians are tough guys.


you fool. I suggest you rather take care of your chinese fishing vessels. indonesia mobilises all warships for hunting foreign fishing vessels. luckily their warships lack of fuel right now :D

Navy: All battleships ready to sink foreign vessels involved in illegal fishing | Republika Online
Click to expand...
They will kick vietnamese ball but not Chinese. We have a good agreement with Indonesian. If some greedy Chinese fishermen decide to flout the law then they deserve it.
 
They could donate those to poor fishermen, who may lose their ship after tsunami, for example.
 
To any chinaman here:

Boat sinking policy to not affect ties with neighbors: Observer
Jumat, 5 Desember 2014 16:12 WIB | 456 Views

Depok, W Java (ANTARA News) - Hikmahanto Juwana, an international law expert, believes that the Joko "Jokowi" Widodo administrations policy of sinking boats found poaching in Indonesian waters will not affect ties with neighboring countries.

"There are five reasons why the boat sinking policy will not worsen international relations," Juwana, the dean of international law of the University of Indonesia (UI), stated here on Friday.

Firstly, no country in the world allows its citizens to commit crimes in other countries. Foreign fishing boats that would be sunk are the ones without permit to catch fish in Indonesian waters. They commit crimes because they operate illegally in the Indonesian maritime territory.

Secondly, the government will sink them in Indonesian territories of the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

Thirdly, the sanction is based on Indonesian Fishery Law 2009s Chapter 69, Article 4. Before 2009, any action to sink poaching boats could only be carried out based on the courts verdict.

The fourth reason is that any country that lodges a protest, must first understand that poaching activities by foreign fishing boats have caused huge material losses to Indonesia.

Allowing foreign boats to poach in Indonesian waters will lead to bigger losses to the country.

Lastly, the government will be heedful to the safety of the crew members, despite the decision to sink their boats.

The government of President Jokowi is committed to taking the strongest possible action against foreign illegal fishing vessels, warning that Indonesia will not hesitate to even sink them if necessary.

Following reports that at least 5.5 thousand vessels indulged in illegal fishing and inflicted a loss of Rp300 trillion per year on the state, Jokowi has stated that the concerned authorities will sink the fishing boats poaching in Indonesian waters, albeit after firstly taking their crew into custody.

Indonesian Military (TNI) Chief General Moeldoko revealed that the TNI has been looking for the best possible way to sink foreign vessels found fishing illegally in Indonesian waters.

"Following Jokowis instruction to sink foreign illegal fishing vessels, I have requested the Navy chief of staff to find the best possible way to carry out the presidents order," Moeldoko noted.(*)

Boat sinking policy to not affect ties with neighbors: Observer - ANTARA News
 
