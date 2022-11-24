What's new

Indonesia MALE UCAV program (Elang Hitam/Black Eagle) News and Update

This is the special thread about Elang Hitam. The first thread about Elang Hitam MALE UCAV since Indonesia has its own Defense Forum in PDF.

1669273124732.png


 
The Production Supervision and Function Test of the Joint Production Program UCAV Mission System Class MALE TA activities have been carried out in 2022 at PT Len Industri (Persero). This program is the 4th year of mastery of UCAV Class MALE Mission System technology by PT Len Industri (Persero) as part of the development of MALE UCAV Elang Hitam with Scope of Work EH1-B Data Alignment, GCS Upgrade Design System and On Board Test Bench for Proof of Concepts (UCAV).

Function testing activities are carried out by verifying the proof of technology on the UCAV Flight Control, Roll and Pitch Mission System features developed by PT Len using the UAV Wulung platform as a visualization.

It is hoped that the mastery of the UCAV MALE Mission System technology can realize the independence of the Defense Industry in producing UCAV MALE to fill the needs of the Indonesian Air Force in maintaining the sovereignty of the Republic of Indonesia through the air.

Mission System Development 2019-2022

1669273750082.png


PT LEN Industry


UAV WULUNG

1669274197491.png


PT. Dirgantara Indonesia (Persero)

www.indonesian-aerospace.com www.indonesian-aerospace.com
 
Wergeland said:
Great development.
Resemble Turkish ANKA drone, which of course is a conplement.
Click to expand...
All MALE UCAV pretty much looks the same, following US made Predator UCAV design

More look like Reaper/ Predator


Turkish Anka drone used Indonesian wind tunnel since 2008-2017

 

