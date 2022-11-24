Indonesia MALE UCAV program (Elang Hitam/Black Eagle) News and Update

The Production Supervision and Function Test of the Joint Production Program UCAV Mission System Class MALE TA activities have been carried out in 2022 at PT Len Industri (Persero). This program is the 4th year of mastery of UCAV Class MALE Mission System technology by PT Len Industri (Persero) as part of the development of MALE UCAV Elang Hitam with Scope of Work EH1-B Data Alignment, GCS Upgrade Design System and On Board Test Bench for Proof of Concepts (UCAV).Function testing activities are carried out by verifying the proof of technology on the UCAV Flight Control, Roll and Pitch Mission System features developed by PT Len using the UAV Wulung platform as a visualization.It is hoped that the mastery of the UCAV MALE Mission System technology can realize the independence of the Defense Industry in producing UCAV MALE to fill the needs of the Indonesian Air Force in maintaining the sovereignty of the Republic of Indonesia through the air.