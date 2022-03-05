Indonesia makes a bigdefence statement (Australian Lowy Institute)

Just to correct the article :



1. We only buy 6 Rafale, others are just commitment of Prabowo, our Mindef, that I think is unlikely to happen within Jokowi final administration.



Regardless of that, yup we have aspiration to have large fighters and if the economy support it then we will likely push the plan further in the next administration gradually, but the fighter type in my opinion is more on KF 21/IFX. I rather see Prabowo is unlikely to be the President if we see current pooling and survey result of potential President for 2024. If he become President of course his plan is likely to become reality.



According to my opinion, Indonesia would likely to focus on KF 21/IFX inshaAllah since the program is protected by both President regulation and our defense law that forbid buying defense equipment that can be produced in the country by local defense industry. Nationalist sentiment will tend to support the program as well.



From 2025-2029 as I predict the President will likely be either Anies Baswedan or Ganjar Pranowo, I see their economic policy will likely be prudent as it has become our main economic policy after we come out from economic crisis in 1997-1998, defense spending will likely not reckless like Prabowo plan but likely being designed into more inline with the economic capability and support of local defense industry. We will see more on this next year in 2023 during campaign seasons and of course 2024 during debates and elections year.