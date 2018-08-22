/ Register

  • Wednesday, August 22, 2018

Indonesia jails woman for 'insulting Islam' over mosque 'noise'

Discussion in 'World Affairs' started by T-Rex, Aug 22, 2018 at 3:21 PM.

  1. Aug 22, 2018 at 3:21 PM #1
    T-Rex

    T-Rex ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    9,229
    Joined:
    Apr 7, 2008
    Ratings:
    +0 / 6,785 / -9
    Country:
    Bangladesh
    Location:
    Bangladesh
    Indonesia jails woman for 'insulting Islam' over mosque 'noise'
    Ethnic Chinese Buddhist found guilty of 'insulting Islam' and jailed 18 months for complaining about mosque loudspeaker.
    [​IMG]
    Muslims make up about 85 percent of Indonesia's population of more than 260 million people [Dedi Sinuhaji/EPA
    An Indonesian court sentenced a woman to 18 months in jail under a blasphemy law for complaining that a mosque near to her home was creating too much noise during its call to prayer.

    Meiliana, 44, an ethnic Chinese Buddhist, was found guilty on Tuesday of "insulting Islam" and has been jailed for 18 months, a spokesperson for a district court in North Sumatra told reporters.

    The court in the city of Medan said her comments, made in 2016, triggered riots that saw Muslims attack Buddhist temples, AFP news agency reported.

    Meiliana's lawyer said she would appeal the verdict. Amnesty International urged the court to reverse its ruling.

    "This ludicrous decision is a flagrant violation of freedom of expression," Amnesty's executive director for Indonesia, Usman Hamid, said in a statement.

    "Sentencing someone to 18 months in prison for something so trivial is a stark illustration of the increasingly arbitrary and repressive application of the blasphemy law in the country."

    In 2015, a review into practices employed by Indonesia's estimated 800,000 mosques led by Vice President Jusuf Kalla concluded places of worship should turn down their sound systems and not broadcast lengthy sermons to avoid agitating people living nearby.

    Blasphemy
    Indonesia, a sprawling archipelago of thousands of islands, has a larger Muslim population than any other country in the world, comprising about 220 million people.

    READ MORE
    Al Jazeera's interview with Indonesian Vice President Jusuf Kalla
    While the country is officially pluralist, with six major religions recognised by the state, a recent rise in conservative interpretations of Islam prompted fears the blasphemy laws were being used to subjugate minorities and violate religious freedoms.

    According to Indonesia's 1965 criminal code, any person who "deliberately" abuses a religion in public may be sentenced to up to five years in prison.

    Last year, the former ethnic Chinese governor of Jakarta was jailed for two years on blasphemy charges after several Muslim groups accused him of insulting Islam.

    The ruling was widely condemned as politically motivated.

    https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2018...lting-islam-mosque-noise-180821140210975.html
     
  2. Aug 22, 2018 at 3:24 PM #2
    Imran Khan

    Imran Khan PDF VETERAN

    Messages:
    40,644
    Joined:
    Oct 18, 2007
    Ratings:
    +33 / 70,539 / -34
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    wow what a stupid logic of mullah :lol: they will fall like catholic church .
     
  3. Aug 22, 2018 at 3:35 PM #3
    hussain0216

    hussain0216 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    10,581
    Joined:
    May 29, 2012
    Ratings:
    +4 / 10,899 / -24
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    Time to be hardcore

    Entire world is turning right wing why should we let others have a easy pass
     
  4. Aug 22, 2018 at 3:45 PM #4
    AUz

    AUz SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    7,209
    Joined:
    Sep 14, 2010
    Ratings:
    +27 / 10,323 / -44
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United States
    Many people think Indonesia is “secular”.....it’s not. Neither constitutionally nor culturally.

    Indonesia is a comprise between secularism and Islam. It’s not an outright Islamic Republic nor is it a secular via constitution. It’s a stated based on the vision of one God (Islamic concept of tawhid) but the legislative powers are with people and not constitutionally restricted to be according to Islam like in many Islamic States.

    Hopefully Indonesia becomes more Islamic overtime, Ameen. They are planning to ban premarital sex in the legal code but it’s too complicated of a process and hence keeps getting stalled. Let’s see
     
  5. Aug 22, 2018 at 3:53 PM #5
    hussain0216

    hussain0216 ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    10,581
    Joined:
    May 29, 2012
    Ratings:
    +4 / 10,899 / -24
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    Is there any point in trying to be liberal and secular in a world heading the other way?

    Are we supposed to feel sorry for this buddist women after what happens to Rohingya or Uighurs
     
  6. Aug 22, 2018 at 4:25 PM #6
    war&peace

    war&peace ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    20,019
    Joined:
    Aug 12, 2015
    Ratings:
    +12 / 33,698 / -11
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Sweden
    I hope she realises her mistake and gets released. 18 months is an excessive. I think a small fine would do just fine.
     
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 4 (Users: 1, Guests: 3)
  1. $@rJen