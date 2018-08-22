Indonesia jails woman for 'insulting Islam' over mosque 'noise'

Many people think Indonesia is “secular”.....it’s not. Neither constitutionally nor culturally.



Indonesia is a comprise between secularism and Islam. It’s not an outright Islamic Republic nor is it a secular via constitution. It’s a stated based on the vision of one God (Islamic concept of tawhid) but the legislative powers are with people and not constitutionally restricted to be according to Islam like in many Islamic States.



Hopefully Indonesia becomes more Islamic overtime, Ameen. They are planning to ban premarital sex in the legal code but it’s too complicated of a process and hence keeps getting stalled. Let’s see

