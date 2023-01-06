What's new

Indonesia Islamic school teacher raped 13 and impregnate 8 minor students

Song Hong

Song Hong

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 4, 2020
4,508
-25
5,669
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Singapore
Between 2016 and 2021, Herry Wirawan sexually groomed the 13 girls, who were between 12 and 16 years old, and impregnated eight of his victims, a judge said in February.

The Bandung rape case shone a light on the problem of sexual abuse in some of the schools, with 14 out of the 18 cases reported to the Child Protection Commission last year taking place in pesantren.

Last year two teachers at a boarding school in South Sumatra were arrested for sexually abusing 26 male students over the course of a year.

And in 2020, a boarding school teacher in East Java was sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexually assaulting 15 female students.


www.thejakartapost.com

Supreme Court upholds death sentence for West Java teacher who raped 13 students

The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal and upheld the death sentence handed down to an Islamic boarding school teacher who had raped 13 of his students.
www.thejakartapost.com www.thejakartapost.com
www.dailymail.co.uk

Teacher at Indonesian school who raped 13 students faces death penalty

Herry Wirawan - who judges said sexually groomed 13 girls, aged between 12 and 16 years old - was sentenced to life in jail but prosecutors who filed for the death penalty filed an appeal.
www.dailymail.co.uk www.dailymail.co.uk
 
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
21,362
24
22,003
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
He gets Death penalty. Enough said. We also see this sex crime in other religion. The different is that we dont hide the crime like them, we punish the actors hard
 
Song Hong

Song Hong

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 4, 2020
4,508
-25
5,669
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Singapore
I have always argued in favor of giving harsher punishment for fk an run. You can get jail by cheating monies. You get nothing by PUA women.
 
S

SQ8

INACTIVE
Mar 28, 2009
40,424
508
90,240
Country
United States
Location
United States
Indos said:
He gets Death penalty. Enough said. We also see this sex crime in other religion. The different is that we dont hide the crime like them, we punish the actors hard
Click to expand...
Religious schools in general are a breeding ground for such predators. Be it Madressas or seminaries
 
Bleek

Bleek

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 21, 2021
5,938
6
7,446
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
SQ8 said:
Religious schools in general are a breeding ground for such predators. Be it Madressas or seminaries
Click to expand...
There needs to be more stringent requirements and checks for who they 'employ' as teachers.

The quality definitely needs to be raised. I can't speak for other religions, but in the Islamic world any old random guy who keeps a beard and has a little knowledge paired with some pious acting is suddenly seen as valid & truthful. People will believe anything he says.

The bar needs to be raised.
 
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
21,362
24
22,003
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
SQ8 said:
Religious schools in general are a breeding ground for such predators. Be it Madressas or seminaries
Click to expand...
Nah, this is just one case. Best school in Indonesia is state owned Madrasah. 70 % top 10 schools in Indonesia are state schools. Even in Jakarta state schools dominate. 80 % best school in Jakarta is state owned. Public school. Unlike in the West where the best schools are private owned and expensive schools for the rich
 
S

SQ8

INACTIVE
Mar 28, 2009
40,424
508
90,240
Country
United States
Location
United States
Bleek said:
There needs to be more stringent requirements and checks for who they 'employ' as teachers.

The quality definitely needs to be raised. I can't speak for other religions, but in the Islamic world any old random guy who keeps a beard and has a little knowledge paired with some pious act is suddenly seen as valid.

The bar needs to be raised.
Click to expand...
You always answered why it hasn’t worked. Muslims in general have had their religion dragged into cultural imagery rather than actual substance

Indos said:
Nah, this is just one case. Best school in Indonesia is state owned Madrasah. 70 % top 10 schools in Indonesia are state schools. Even in Jakarta state schools dominate. 80 % best school in Jakarta is state owned. Public school. Unlike in the West where the best schools are private and expensive schools for the rich
Click to expand...
How do we know this is one case? Because it became public?
 
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
21,362
24
22,003
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
That the rank based on nationwide state university test where only math, biology, pysics, English are tested

SQ8 said:
You always answered why it hasn’t worked. Muslims in general have had their religion dragged into cultural imagery rather than actual substance


How do we know this is one case? Because it became public?
Click to expand...
Millions went to Madrasah. If this thing is wide spread people will know through their story. I have several cousins studied in Madrasah. One of them worked in Dutch engineering company overseas as first job after finishing in state owned university (STEM)

There are always bad people ever where. There is case of one expat from Western country, working as teacher in Jakarta International Schools and sodomy many kindergarten boys for years. You can google it
 
Last edited:
B

Beast

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
30,560
-51
67,179
Country
China
Location
China
Indos said:
He gets Death penalty. Enough said. We also see this sex crime in other religion. The different is that we dont hide the crime like them, we punish the actors hard
Click to expand...
Herry sounds like a christian name. Doesnt fit the name of a Islam cleric teacher.
 
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
21,362
24
22,003
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Beast said:
Herry sounds like a christian name. Doesnt fit the name of a Islam cleric teacher.
Click to expand...
Yeah, some Muslim uses Western name as well. Even in West Sumatra you can hear Indonesian uses Jhon or Robert as name and they are Muslim LOL

@SQ8 Basically I dont like any boarding schools.
 
Last edited:
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
21,362
24
22,003
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Mother of boy who get sexual abuse in Jakarta International Schools. The criminal is Western origin teacher


They change the name of the school after the sodomy case

 
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
21,362
24
22,003
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
antonius123 said:
But isnt it the false accusation from the parent?

Click to expand...

You show the story from his lawyer. I dont follow the story for years, as far as I know he is now in prison and even the school name is changed from Jakarta International School into Jakarta Cultural School. Branding management. They hired PR consulting company as well. I know it
 
Indos

Indos

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Jul 25, 2013
21,362
24
22,003
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Pondok Indah Hospital is good. I doubt the accusation saying Pondok Indah Hospital doctor doesnt examine the kid properly.

 
antonius123

antonius123

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 17, 2010
2,904
-4
4,133
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Indos said:
You show the story from his lawyer. I dont follow the story for years, as far as I know he is now in prison and even the school name is changed from Jakarta International School into Jakarta Cultural School. Branding management. They hired PR consulting company as well. I know it
Click to expand...


Not really.
In fact the Court free the teachers from the carged sexually abusing students.

jakartaglobe.id

Court Frees JIS Teachers Charged With Sexually Abusing Student

An Indonesian court will free two international school teachers who were jailed for sexually abusing students, the pair's lawyer and the brother of one the teachers said on Friday, in a case that critics say was fraught with irregularities.
jakartaglobe.id jakartaglobe.id
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Boarding school teachers and their students in Chinese Pamir Plateau, students forcibly separated from their parents?
Replies
3
Views
357
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Dalit
  • Locked
India: Minor girl allegedly gang-raped in washroom of Delhi school, police launch probe
Replies
8
Views
416
mulj
M
Zornix
Teacher accused of killing low-caste student over misspelling a word on an exam in India
Replies
4
Views
423
Kyusuibu Honbu
Kyusuibu Honbu
GamoAccu
Indian Father, brother arrested for rape of 16-year-old girl
Replies
7
Views
1K
Faxapis
F
Dalit
  • Locked
The Not-So-Hidden Crime: India’s Rape Crisis
Replies
0
Views
343
Dalit
Dalit

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom