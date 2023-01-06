Indonesia Islamic school teacher raped 13 and impregnate 8 minor students

Supreme Court upholds death sentence for West Java teacher who raped 13 students The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal and upheld the death sentence handed down to an Islamic boarding school teacher who had raped 13 of his students.

Between 2016 and 2021, Herry Wirawan sexually groomed the 13 girls, who were between 12 and 16 years old, and impregnated eight of his victims, a judge said in February.The Bandung rape case shone a light on the problem of sexual abuse in some of the schools, with 14 out of the 18 cases reported to the Child Protection Commission last year taking place in pesantren.Last year two teachers at a boarding school in South Sumatra were arrested for sexually abusing 26 male students over the course of a year.And in 2020, a boarding school teacher in East Java was sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexually assaulting 15 female students.