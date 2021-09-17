What's new

Indonesia increase patrols after foreign vessels detected near Natuna

1631919855596.png

KRI Tjiptadi-381 (right) and KRI Teuku Umar-385 (left) took a sailing pass in the Natuna Sea, Riau Islands, Wednesday (1/15/2020). (Antara/M Risyal Hidayat)


September 17, 2021

Indonesian Navy has increased patrols around its Natuna islands in the South China Sea after Chinese and US vessels were detected nearby in international waters, despite saying there were no disturbance from the vessels, a navy official said on Thursday.

Five navy vessels, assisted by an air patrol, have been deployed in North Natuna Sea to secure the area, Indonesian Navy western fleet commander Arsyad Abdullah told reporters. "The Navy's position on the North Natuna Sea is very firm in protecting national interests within the Indonesian jurisdiction in accordance with national law and international law that have been ratified so that there is no tolerance for ...

Indonesia increase patrols after foreign vessels detected near Natuna

Five navy vessels, assisted by an air patrol, have been deployed in North Natuna Sea to secure the area, Indonesian Navy western fleet commander Arsyad Abdullah told reporters.
Latest Indonesian movement in North Natuna.

Inaguration of submarine base

 
Natuna islands has 154 islands and the biggest is Natuna island.

 
Jokowi Prepares IDR 12.2 Trillion to Fortify Natuna Waters

1633739822679.png

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has prepared a budget of IDR 12.2 trillion to strengthen maritime security in Natuna. This policy is known from Presidential Regulation Number 85 of 2021 concerning the Government's Work Plan for 2022. Photo: ANTARA FOTO/Setpres-Krishadiyanto


Jakarta, CNN Indonesia -- President Joko Widodo ( Jokowi ) has prepared a budget of Rp. 12.2 trillion to strengthen maritime security in Natuna . This policy is known from Presidential Regulation Number 85 of 2021 concerning the Government's Work Plan for 2022.

The document states that one of the strengthening efforts in Natuna is carried out through the procurement of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or drones. The government will also thicken military facilities and infrastructure on strategic islands.

"MP [Red: Major Project / Strategic Priority Project] Strengthening Marine Security in Natuna is expected to increase the deterrent effect and enforce sovereignty in Natuna Waters; reduce piracy activities; violence and crime at sea; IUU fishing; and transnational cimes . "The implementation of the MP is financed from the APBN with an indication of funding for five years amounting to Rp. 12.2 trillion," quoted from the attachment to Presidential Regulation Number 85 of 2021.


Bakamla Predicts Foreign Military Rises in the South China Sea

The government said that the budget was used to meet the adequacy of the main equipment of the Indonesian Navy's weapon system (alutsista) in Natuna by 40.59 percent. The budget is also used to meet the adequacy of marine security equipment (alpakamla) belonging to Bakamla by 44.17 percent.

The government listed a number of reasons for strengthening security in Natuna, such as the increased threat escalation and the weakness of the navigation security system. The government hopes that strengthening security can maintain sovereignty in the Natuna waters.

" Outcome/impact : no violation of jurisdiction in the Natuna Sea Area," quoted from the document.

Previously, Bakamla also mentioned the conditions in Natuna waters. Bakamla said there were hundreds of Chinese and Vietnamese ships on the border, but they were not detected by radar.


Bakamla Suggests Komcad Fishermen, Initial Stage 100 People 4 Ships

At the same time, Bakamla lacks the resources to secure sovereignty in the waters. They do not have an air fleet or fuel to guard the border.

"Until now, we don't even have fuel. Our ships are ready to sail and patrol, but there is no fuel," said Bakamla Main Secretary Laksda S. Irawan in a Hearing Meeting (RDP) with Commission I of the House of Representatives at the Parliament Complex, Jakarta, Monday (13/9).

"While they have been there for a long time, Vietnamese ships and the Chinese coast guard," he added.

(dhf/gil)

Jokowi Siapkan Rp12,2 Triliun untuk Bentengi Perairan Natuna

Upaya penguatan di Natuna dilakukan lewat pengadaan unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) atau drone. Pemerintah juga akan menebalkan sarana dan prasarana militer.
Recent practice in the areas, not in exact SCS region but goes a bit deeper into Indonesia territory, Riau islands (Riau islands spreads from near Singapore into Natuna islands )

33 warships were participating ( Late October 2021)

 
As far as I know, China recognizes Indonesia's sovereignty over the Natuna islands, China and Indonesia do not dispute islands. Only a small overlapping dispute fishing area in the south of the South China Sea and the north Natuna islands. So it is impossible for Chinese warships to appear in the territorial waters of the Natuna islands.
 
