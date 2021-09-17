Indonesia increase patrols after foreign vessels detected near Natuna

Jokowi Prepares IDR 12.2 Trillion to Fortify Natuna Waters​

Jokowi Siapkan Rp12,2 Triliun untuk Bentengi Perairan Natuna Upaya penguatan di Natuna dilakukan lewat pengadaan unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) atau drone. Pemerintah juga akan menebalkan sarana dan prasarana militer.

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has prepared a budget of IDR 12.2 trillion to strengthen maritime security in Natuna. This policy is known from Presidential Regulation Number 85 of 2021 concerning the Government's Work Plan for 2022. Photo: ANTARA FOTO/Setpres-KrishadiyantoJakarta, CNN Indonesia -- President Joko Widodo ( Jokowi ) has prepared a budget of Rp. 12.2 trillion to strengthen maritime security in Natuna . This policy is known from Presidential Regulation Number 85 of 2021 concerning the Government's Work Plan for 2022.The document states that one of the strengthening efforts in Natuna is carried out through the procurement of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or drones. The government will also thicken military facilities and infrastructure on strategic islands."MP [Red: Major Project / Strategic Priority Project] Strengthening Marine Security in Natuna is expected to increase the deterrent effect and enforce sovereignty in Natuna Waters; reduce piracy activities; violence and crime at sea; IUU fishing; and transnational cimes . "The implementation of the MP is financed from the APBN with an indication of funding for five years amounting to Rp. 12.2 trillion," quoted from the attachment to Presidential Regulation Number 85 of 2021.The government said that the budget was used to meet the adequacy of the main equipment of the Indonesian Navy's weapon system (alutsista) in Natuna by 40.59 percent. The budget is also used to meet the adequacy of marine security equipment (alpakamla) belonging to Bakamla by 44.17 percent.The government listed a number of reasons for strengthening security in Natuna, such as the increased threat escalation and the weakness of the navigation security system. The government hopes that strengthening security can maintain sovereignty in the Natuna waters." Outcome/impact : no violation of jurisdiction in the Natuna Sea Area," quoted from the document.Previously, Bakamla also mentioned the conditions in Natuna waters. Bakamla said there were hundreds of Chinese and Vietnamese ships on the border, but they were not detected by radar.At the same time, Bakamla lacks the resources to secure sovereignty in the waters. They do not have an air fleet or fuel to guard the border."Until now, we don't even have fuel. Our ships are ready to sail and patrol, but there is no fuel," said Bakamla Main Secretary Laksda S. Irawan in a Hearing Meeting (RDP) with Commission I of the House of Representatives at the Parliament Complex, Jakarta, Monday (13/9)."While they have been there for a long time, Vietnamese ships and the Chinese coast guard," he added.(dhf/gil)