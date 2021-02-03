Indonesia home grown Covid 19 vaccine development news and progress

Next month, Eijkman hands over Covid-19 vaccine seeds to Bio Farma
Wednesday, February 3, 2021 | 20:34 WIB
By: Maria Fatima Bona / IDS
Amin Soebandrio. (Photo: Twitter @BNPB_Indonesia)
Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - Head of the Eijkman Institute for Molecular Biology (LBM), Amin Soebandrio, said that next month, to be precise at the end of March, his party will hand over the first batch of Covid-19 vaccine seeds with a recombinant protein platform to Bio Farma. These seeds are part of the Red and White vaccine research coordinated by the Ministry of Research and Technology / the National Innovation Research Agency (Kemristek / BRIN).
Amin said, there are three models of the recombinant protein platform, namely mammalian cells that have not been settled, mammalian cells with a stable excretion system, and yeast cells. Of the three models, the one that can be processed faster is the yeast cell excretion system. Therefore, he hopes that phase one clinical trials can be carried out later this year.
"It is hoped that the phase one clinical trial at least can begin at the end of this year. But sorry, for the target we still need about a year to be able to complete the clinical trial. At least an emergency use authorization (EUA) permit can be obtained in the first or second quarter of 2022, "said Amin in a hearing with the House of Representatives Commission IX discussing the results of research and innovation in the context of controlling Covid-19 and the Red and White vaccine at the DPR Building, Jakarta. , Wednesday (3/2/2021).
Amin explained, although the development of the Red and White vaccine could only get EUA permit in 2022, this vaccine could still support the national Covid-19 vaccination program. This is because the national vaccination program is targeted to run until 2022. Meanwhile, the Red and White vaccine is targeted to be used in mid-2022.
"It is hoped that at that time, at least the need for the Covid-19 vaccine in Indonesia can be met by the Red and White vaccine," he said.
Amin also said, not only LBM Eijkman developed the Red and White vaccine, but also several other institutions. It is known that the Red and White vaccine was developed by five institutions other than LBM Eijkman.
First , the Indonesian Institute of Sciences (LIPI) is also developing recombinant protein. Second , the University of Indonesia (UI) with DNA MRNA. Third , Universitas Airlangga (Unair) with adenovirus. Fourth , the Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB) develops adenovirus with recombinant protein. Fifth , Gadjah Mada University (UGM) with recombinant protein.
Furthermore, Amin said, the obstacles for institutions that develop the Red and White vaccine. This is related to the limited number of industries that can carry out downstreaming or industrialization from research. The reason is, currently only Bio Farma is ready to industrialize.
"We hope there are several pharmaceutical companies that will soon develop their facilities so that they can industrialize from the development of the Red and White vaccine with other platforms. Thus, we can increase vaccine production capacity in Indonesia, "he concluded.
