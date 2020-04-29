Indonesia holds mass vaccination to scale up virus fight

Author:

By EDNA TARIGAN and ANDI JATMIKO | AP

article author: AP

Thu, 2021-07-01 04:45

JAKARTA: Thousands of Indonesians lined up at a sports stadium to get a COVID-19 vaccine dose Thursday in a mass, one-day event that’s part of a push to dramatically scale up the nation’s virus fight as hospitals fill with sick patients.

Earlier this week, the Red Cross warned that the surging number of infections had put Indonesia “on the edge of a COVID-19 catastrophe,” and it urgently needed to increase medical care, testing and vaccinations.





