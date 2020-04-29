What's new

Indonesia holds mass vaccination to scale up virus fight

PeaceGen

PeaceGen

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2012
3,625
0
285
Country
Netherlands
Location
Netherlands
Indonesia holds mass vaccination to scale up virus fight
Author:
By EDNA TARIGAN and ANDI JATMIKO | AP
article author: AP
Thu, 2021-07-01 04:45
JAKARTA: Thousands of Indonesians lined up at a sports stadium to get a COVID-19 vaccine dose Thursday in a mass, one-day event that’s part of a push to dramatically scale up the nation’s virus fight as hospitals fill with sick patients.
Earlier this week, the Red Cross warned that the surging number of infections had put Indonesia “on the edge of a COVID-19 catastrophe,” and it urgently needed to increase medical care, testing and vaccinations.



Local : 2021-07-01(Thursday) 08:05:49
Found via nicer.app/news

good news if you ask me..
 
PeaceGen

PeaceGen

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2012
3,625
0
285
Country
Netherlands
Location
Netherlands
Indonesia to bring in emergency measures after spike in COVID-19 cases - Reuters
  1. Indonesia to bring in emergency measures after spike in COVID-19 cases Reuters
  2. COVID-19 rising among children as Indonesia crisis grows Yahoo News
  3. Bali Delays Its Reopening to Tourists Amid Surge in COVID-19 Cases Travel + Leisure
  4. Java, Bali brace for emergency lockdown - Thu, July 1 2021 Jakarta Post
  5. Indonesia proposes broad restrictions to curb Covid-19 surge Bangkok Post
  6. View Full Coverage on Google News

Local : 2021-07-01(Thursday) 07:24:00
Found via nicer.app/news
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

SBUS-CXK
US coronavirus cases surpass 1 million: Live updates
Replies
10
Views
735
PakAlp
PakAlp

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom